Rockets' Summer League Pickup Impressing Through Four Games
The Houston Rockets summer league attention has focused on rookie Reed Sheppard, and rightfully so. He's been a dominating force, stuffing the stat sheet and turning the most heads of any rookie in summer league thus far. However, one player that not many fans knew before the summer league, is now getting some attention.
Center Orlando Robinson has shown some efficiency and consistency through the first four games in Las Vegas. The 2022 NBA draftee spent two seasons bouncing between the Miami Heat and the Sioux Falls Skyforce, before being released earlier this month. Houston picked up the center, and he has taken advantage of the opportunity.
Through four games, Robinson is averaging 14.5 points, 9.3 rebounds on 61% shooting and 60% from deep. The 6-foot-10 big out of Fresno State University, although not quite as impressive as Sheppard or Cam Whitmore, has been proving he is a smart, efficient player who deserves to be signed to a team right now.
The 60% from deep only comes on five shots, but he picks he's been picking his spots perfectly, scoring in the paint at will. Robinson notched 22 points and 15 rebounds in Houston's game against the Washington Wizards, outplaying matchup and 2024 No. 2 overall pick Alex Sarr.
What is most impressive is that he's doing it off the bench. Robinson has been the definition of taking advantage of your opportunity, being Houston's reliable sixth man. As the Rockets continue their summer league play, be on the lookout for Robinson as he steadily proves worthy of a contract.
