Rockets Trade Rumors: Nuggets Forward Could Be Available For Houston
The Houston Rockets have been linked to multiple players in trade rumors as of late. For months Houston has been linked to Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, and is most recently linked to Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.
The trend here is that the Rockets are linked to a scoring forward. That trend has continued as one name has emerged in the pool of NBA trade rumors. Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. has been a consistent scorer for his team, but his name has been linked with multiple teams.
The Golden State Warriors have reportedly been eyeing a trade for the 26-year-old, however, the Rockets could also be a team in play. They have been linked to Porter Jr. and could target him before the trade deadline as other teams start to eye him.
Porter Jr. currently averages 18.3 points and 6.9 rebounds on 47.9% shooting from the field and 38.5% from deep. The 6-foot-10 forward can score on all three levels while having the ability to defend multiple positions. He would add another dimension of offense to the Rockets.
If Denver were to trade Porter Jr., it would have to be for multiple rotation players or someone who elevates the Nuggets. The team lacks in-depth, and dealing one of its best players would have to warrant a significant return to keep the Nuggets in contention.
Houston has multiple young players and veterans that could make this a win-win trade. Porter Jr. would continue to be one of the primary scorers on a new team, while forwards like Jabari Smith Jr. and Dillon Brooks provide more on the defensive end and in the paint.
