Rockets vs. Timberwolves Summer League Preview: How to Watch, Injury Reports, More
The Houston Rockets will attempt to win their third Summer League game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday inside the Thomas & Mack Center. The game will be a bounce-back attempt following the Rockets' 87-73 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Monday.
The Rockets shot 29.4 percent from behind the arc in the loss and missed 24 of their 34 3-point field goal attempts. Reigning Summer League MVP Cam Whitmore had his worst performance in Las Vegas, finishing with five points on 1-of-15 shooting from the field and 0-of-5 from behind the arc.
As first reported by Kelly Iko of The Athletic, the Rockets have shut Whitmore down for the rest of Summer League play.
"I would say a combination of dead legs; I also thought the ball didn't move as well as it did the other games," coach Garrett Jackson said.
"Something that I was harping on was if the ball comes from one side of the court, move it to the other side, and play a second action, get to a third action. A lot of times, when the ball was being swung to the other side, it was driven right back to where it came from to a crowded side. So I'd like to see us play more space and play more together."
Rockets vs. Timberwolves Broadcast Information
- Date: Thursday, July 18
- Time: 10:00 p.m. CT
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch ESPN
Rockets vs. Timberwolves Summer League Projected Starting Lineups
Minnesota Timberwolves
- Guard: Daishen Nix
- Guard: RobDillingham
- Forward: TerrenceShannon Jr.
- Forward: Josh Minott
- Center: LeonardMiller
Houston Rockets
- Guard: Reed Sheppard
- Guard: Nate Williams
- Forward: AJ Griffin
- Forward: Orlando Robinson
- Center: N’Faly Dante
