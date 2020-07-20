InsideTheRockets
Rockets Still Waiting For Luc Mbah a Moute to Arrive in Orlando

Michael Shapiro

Russell Westbrook joined fellow MVP James Harden and the rest of the Rockets in Orlando on Monday, but Houston isn't quite at full strength with less than two weeks before the NBA restart.

Veteran forward Luc Mbah a Moute has yet to join the Rockets in Orlando. No date has been set for his arrival, and there is no projected timetable for when Mbah a Moute will take the floor, per head coach Mike D'Antoni. 

"[Mbah a Moute] is not quite ready to arrive yet," D'Antoni told the media in a Zoom call on Monday. 

The Rockets signed Mbah a Moute on July 1 after forward Thabo Sefolosha opted out of the NBA restart. The UCLA player certainly has familiarity with his new club, spending one season with the Rockets in 2017-18. Mbah a Moute appeared in 61 contests with Houston, averaging 7.5 points and 25.6 minutes per game. He then appeared in four games for the Clippers in 2018-19 before being waived in April 2019. 

Westbrook has yet to practice with the Rockets despite arriving in Orlando on Monday. He will need to pass two COVID-19 tests at least 24 hours apart before he can take the floor in a practice or scrimmage. The same protocol will apply to Mbah a Moute when he arrives in Orlando. 

The Rockets will hold their first scrimmage at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex on July 24 as they face the Grizzlies. Houston will resume its regular season on July 31. 

Westbrook and Co. enter the NBA restart No. 6 in the Western Conference at 40–24. The Rockets are tied with Oklahoma City and one game back of Utah for the No. 4 seed. 

