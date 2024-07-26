Rockets Well Represented on ESPN's All 21st-Century Team
On Thursday, ESPN released their list of the top 25 players of the 21st century and the Houston Rockets were immensely documented by the writers of the four-letter network. This should come as no surprise, as the Rockets were one of the winningest teams in the 2010s, making the postseason in eight consecutive seasons.
The head of the snake on each of those teams was James Harden, who came in at number 13 on ESPN's list (ironically).
"Harden will go down as one of the most prolific scorers in NBA history, but The Beard and his step-back were nearly unstoppable from 2017 to 2020. He started his scoring spree with an MVP season in 2017-18, averaging 30.4 points, 8.8 assists and 5.4 rebounds. And he was even better the following season, averaging 36.1 points in 2018-19 -- the eighth-highest average in NBA history. Only Wilt Chamberlain, Elgin Baylor and Michael Jordan have averaged more points in a single season. He then averaged 34.3 points in 2019-20 to win his third consecutive scoring title. His scoring overshadows
his other elite skill as a passer. Harden is the only player in NBA history to win three scoring titles and two assist titles."
Harden's former teammate, Chris Paul, came in at number 15 on the list.
"Paul has run thousands of pick-and-rolls to perfection and dished the ball out for nearly 12,000 assists, but his greatest accomplishment might have been transforming the LA Clippers from annual punching bags to perennial playoff contenders while orchestrating the unforgettable Lob City teams. Before Paul's arrival in Los Angeles, the franchise had made the postseason just seven times in its history.
Paul's Clippers made the playoffs six consecutive times as he delivered some of the most scintillating alley-oops in NBA history to Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan. Clippers fans won't forget Paul's Game 7-winning running bank shot that capped off a 27-point performance against the defending champion San Antonio Spurs in the first round in 2015."
Prior to the 2019-20 season, Paul was dealt to the Oklahoma City Thunder, in exchange for Russell Westbrook, who made one of the All-NBA teams in his lone season with the Rockets. Westbrook came in at 23rd on the list.
"Even as he came off the bench in limited minutes this past season for the Clippers, Russell Westbrook expressed supreme confidence in his ability, telling ESPN this past season: "Ain't nobody better than me coming off the bench... Just because I know what I'm able to bring to the game. Nobody's able to do what I can do since I've been in this league." Westbrook may be a polarizing figure for his aggressive style of play which is beloved by his fans but also criticized by others. But there's no denying that no one has accomplished what the fiery point guard did during the span of 2016 to 2021.
He became the first player since Oscar Robertson to average a triple-double in a season when he averaged 31.6 points, 10.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists during his MVP season in 2016-17. He then would go on to accomplish that feat four times in five seasons. With 199 triple-doubles, Westbrook remains the triple-double king, leading the next active player on the all-time list, fourth-place Nikola Jokic, by 69 triple-doubles."
Interestingly enough, each of the three players would change teams multiple times in the 2020s. But even that can't undermine their greatness and place on ESPN's league.
