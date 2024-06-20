Rockets Will Host 2024 NBA Draft Party At George R. Brown Convention Center
The Houston Rockets announced Thursday afternoon that the team will hold a party for fans for the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft. The event will take place at the George R. Brown Convention Center on June 26. Doors will open at 5 pm.
The event will be hosted by D.J. Kiotti, the Rockets' in arena host. Other prominent figures who will make an appearance are Space City Home Network broadcasters Craig Ackerman, Ryan Hollins, Vanessa Richardson and Gerald Green. The Rockets' entertainment staff will also make an appearance — Clutch City Dancers, Clutch the Bear, Rockets D.J. Palmo, and the Launch Crew.
In addition to prominent figures, fans will have a chance to meet a handful of legends, which includes Hall of Famer Rudy Tomjanovich. Fans will also have a chance to purchase the team's official 2024 NBA Draft hat at a 75 percent discount.
The 2024 NBA Draft could result in a special night for the franchise. Houston will not have the top overall selection, but there is a chance fans will depart from the event delighted. Due to the trade that sent James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets in 2021, the Rockets received the No. 3 pick during the Draft Lottery in May.
"I think the top of this draft is strong," general manager Rafael Stone said. "I think last year’s draft was a different draft than we’ve seen in a while just because there was so much attention focused on just one guy [Victor Wembanyama], and that wasn’t the case in the two drafts before it, and I don’t think it’ll be the case this year."
