Rockets Would Still Need to Tinker Roster After Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade
The early NBA offseason is being dominated by blockbuster trade rumors, namely Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Greek Freak could be on the move this summer after a third-straight first-round exit at the hands of the Indiana Pacers, who are now in the NBA Finals.
The past few seasons have shown us that the Milwaukee Bucks are far from where they once were in 2021. After securing a title nearly four years ago, the Bucks have failed to put a contending roster around Antetokounmpo despite making major roster and coaching changes.
With all of the chaos in Milwaukee, including an Achilles injury that will likely sideline Damian Lillard for the entirety of next season, Antetokounmpo could request a trade and play somewhere else for the first time in his NBA career. Back in May, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that he was open to exploring other options from the Bucks.
The Houston Rockets are a team heavily linked to the Greek Freak. It has been reported that Antetokounmpo is a major target, according to Kelly Iko of The Athletic, and the Rockets have plenty to offer.
Houston has a combination of draft picks and elite young talent that would entice Milwaukee. Players like Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green, and Amen Thompson would likely be in talks, while the team also owns the No. 10 pick in the draft, coming from the Phoenix Suns. The Rockets also have Phoenix's 2027 first-round pick, one that is highly coveted based on the Suns' trajectory.
There's no doubt that Antetokounmpo would boost Houston's championship odds. While he shortens the title window as the Rockets move out of a rebuild, they'd be getting a go-to superstar. The two-time MVP averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists this season.
While Antetokounmpo to Houston would steal headlines this summer, that can't be it for the Rockets. Sure, they'd be adding a top-three player in the world to a 52-win team, but Antetokounmpo shifts the system. Houston would go from a team-first, defensive-oriented team to one that can play on both sides of the ball, starting and ending with the 30-year-old superstar.
In 2021, the Bucks found championship success by surrounding Antetokounmpo with 3&D talent. Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday, and Brook Lopez highlighted a group of teammates that could guard well while spacing the floor on the other end as the superstar slashed to the rim. Giving up such talent for Damian Lillard and Kyle Kuzma has now plagued Milwaukee.
The Rockets already have an identity built on defense, but the offense was a concern all season long. Houston ranked bottom 10 in the league in three-pointers made and three-point percentage. That can't persist if Antetokounmpo is there.
Lopez, who is almost immediately a potential target should Houston go after Antetokounmpo, is a free agent this summer. Other floor spacers worth mentioning are Al Horford, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Luke Kennard.
Wherever the Rockets go from here, if it surrounds Antetokounmpo, changes need to be made. While the roster is sustainable after a blockbuster deal, the next step would be to tinker with the roster and build around the Greek Freak.