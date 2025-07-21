Shaquille O'Neal Gives Thoughts on Jalen Green, Kevin Durant-Rockets Trade
The Houston Rockets are a major candidate for the winner of the 2025 NBA offseason. After going 52-30 last season, they didn't need to make any major changes, seeing as how they had a young core in place to develop for the long term. But they did.
The Rockets made major splashes, but did so strategically and without giving up so many assets. Their biggest move was undoubtedly trading Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and draft captial to acquire Kevin Durant from the Phoenix Suns.
Durant, a 6-foot-11 sniper, is still widely regarded as one of the best players in the league, and will go down as perhaps the most talented scorer ever. He averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists this past season, and will take the reins as Houston's go-to scorer.
NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, someone who knows a thing or two about getting to the mountaintop as a franchise centerpiece, gave his thoughts on the trade in an interview with DJ Siddiqi of RG Media. The four-time champion believes this was the right deal for the Rockets, noting the swap of go-to scorers from Green to Durant.
"Definitely got a closer, but they play with intensity, they play good defense," O'Neal said. "Should get them higher, higher towards the top. I know they let go of Jalen Green, he carried them last year, but KD is a more consistent Jalen Green. Jalen Green was too up and down for them to get to the next level, but listen, if KD's healthy shooting the ball well, they can make some noise."
Green averaged 21.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists last season. While those surface-level numbers are impressive, his consistency and efficiency have been major concerns over the last four years. He shot 42.3% from the field and 35.4% from three, while Durant had 53-43-84 splits, a much better mark.
Combine Durant's acquisition with the signings of Dorian Finney-Smith and Clint Capela to bolster the bench, and Houston is up there with the top contenders in the NBA. The Rockets were one of the league's most elite teams and managed to fix some major holes on offense. With this balanced approach, a championship in Houston could be within reach soon.