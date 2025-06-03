Should Houston Rockets Bring Back Veteran Shooter?
It's no secret that the Houston Rockets are in serious need of shooters. With an already loaded roster full of young wings and an All-Star center in Alperen Sengun, the Rockets could be in search of a veteran shooter to add to the fray. Shooting was deemed the Rockets' biggest knock to an impressive defensive team.
Despite ranking top five in defensive ratings, they ranked 21st when it came to three-point shooting, logging 35.5%, with the team's best shooter being Dillon Brooks, with 39% behind the arc. Most of the other players for Houston logged a low 30% from the three-point line, which also became their biggest downfall in the playoffs, as they were shot out of the gym by Golden State in the first round.
Free agency will present the Rockets with an opportunity to add players to their already competitive roster, and while a starting position might not be in the mix for a player Houston adds, they will still be a key player off the bench for the team.
A former Houston Rocket could be an answer to the team's needs as a solid role-playing shooter. 16-year NBA veteran Eric Gordon is set for free agency this summer, and he could be added to the team on a payroll-friendly, veteran minimum contract for the Rockets.
Gordon is coming off a one-year run with the Philadelphia 76ers, where he logged only 39 games with the team before being sidelined with an unfortunate wrist injury mid-February that kept him out for the rest of the season. In his 39 games, Gordon logged 40.9% behind the arc.
A return to Houston would not be a negative for the once seven-year Rocket, as the fans would certainly welcome the veteran back with open arms.
Heading into his year-17 season, Gordon can offer a strong veteran presence in the locker room for Houston and a decent shooting option off the bench. As Houston looks to contend next season in the playoffs once again, potentially adding veterans like Gordon could be a factor in building their roster for next season.