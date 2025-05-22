Should Houston Rockets Take a Chance on BYU Guard?
One of the most impressive two-way guards in this year's NBA Draft class, with the potential to be a top-10 pick, is BYU's Egor Demin.
Demin comes at a lengthy 6-foot-9 and has the ability to do everything on the court as a playmaker for his team. His ability to ball handle and pass at his size offers a rare combination for scouts to consider.
Before his time at BYU, Demin was a basketball prodigy for Real Madrid where he helped them win a U18 ANGT Championship.
During his freshman campaign this year, Demin averaged 10.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists while also shooting 41.2% from the field.
The biggest concern in Demin's game for scouts comes from beyond the arc shooting 27.3%, but if he can improve this shot at the next level the Demin has the chance to be a complete player in the NBA.
His size and length create such a signifigant mismatch not only on offense, but also on defense as he can switch and guard multiple positions on the court.
This prototypical length and capabilities fit the scheme that Houston has continued to target throughout the years, so this selection would not be totally suprising from that standpoint.
It is evident the Rockets need shooters and consistently at that, but with all the recent trade proposals in the media, there is a chance an NBA Superstar ends up in Houston that could use a passing first guard like Demin.
The Rockets will monitor several guards closely as we get closer to the NBA Draft in June.