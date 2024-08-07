Should Rockets Fans Be Worries After Dillon Brooks' Struggles With Canada?
Despite high expectation and having the second-best roster in the Olympic basketball tournament, Team Canada fell short. They were eliminated in the quarterfinals, suffering a 82-73 in a poor offensive outing.
For Houston Rockets wing Dillon Brooks, this marks the end of summer basketball. His focus now shifts towards being ready to make a big impact with Houston this next season. However, how his Olympic run ended might just be a little bit sour.
Now, as mentioned, Canada had expectations heading into the tournament. They went 3-0 in group play and were expected to return home with some hardware. However, Brooks and the rest of Team Canada are empty-handed.
Poor shooting and committing fouls -- allowing France easy opportunities at the charity stripe -- caused for an early deficit, which was too much for the team to overcome. Brooks played a part in that, too, shooting 1-of-9 from the field, scoring just two points. He also committed four fouls.
Brooks was 0-of-3 on 3-pointers as Canada struggled to get any offense going. So, was the poor performance cause for concern for Rockets fans?
In short, no, there is no reason for concern. Not many players on Team Canada had much of anything going -- and Brooks just happened to play a part in that. He had a strong outing in group play, which happened to come when the team played their best.
For Brooks, bad games are going to happen. His offense seemingly relies on his ability to convert 3-pointers while his aggressive style of play is going to result in fouls being called on a more consistent basis every once in a while, depending on how games are called. The two meshed and created for a poor outing in a game in which he was put under the microscope with Team Canada struggling as a whole.
