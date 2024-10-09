Steven Adams Adds Another Piece to Rockets Puzzle
The Houston Rockets traded for Steven Adams back in February ahead of the trade deadline from the Memphis Grizzlies, and now they will finally be able to reap the benefits of the deal.
Adams, 31, did not play in the NBA last season after having surgery on the PCL in his right knee. Now that he is fully healthy, Adams can enjoy his fresh start with the Rockets.
With Adams in the fold, the Rockets have a starting-caliber center coming off the bench backing up Alperen Sengun. He should be able to help primarily in the pick-and-roll game and as a rim protector, something the Rockets have desperately needed for the past few years.
The Rockets could also look at playing Adams in the starting lineup next to Sengun in a two-big lineup. However, Adams will be featured more in a backup role.
If Adams can be the type of player he was before his injury, he could be the player the Rockets have been looking for. Houston's rotation is relatively the same from last year with the exception of Adams, so if the Rockets are able to improve, he could be a big reason behind it.
Adams and the Rockets are back in action in the preseason facing his former Oklahoma City Thunder. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.