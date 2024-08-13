Strengths and Weaknesses of Rockets Star Alperen Sengun
Houston Rockets star Alperen Sengun is entering a season in which he has the potential to take another massive leap. Last season, the Turkish center nearly made the NBA All-Star Game averaging 21.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 5.0 assists.
With year four around the corner, there is plenty to like about Sengun's game, but there are also areas that need improvement for him to reach that All-Star or All-NBA status.
Strength: Playmaking
Along with his scoring prowess, Sengun has made a name for himself by being a 6-foot-11 playmaker. He loves to back down defenders while surveying the floor from different angles, finding cutters and open perimeter players to set up Nikola Jokic-esque assists.
Averaging 5.0 as a center, Sengun has seen an increase in these numbers every season, while his turnovers have stayed around a modest 2-2.6 per game in three seasons showing efficiency. He is their second point guard behind Fred VanVleet.
Weakness: Three-Point Shooting
A rare decrease in Sengun's numbers comes in the three-point department. There was an improvement from year one to year two, as his percentage went from 24.8% to 33.3%, however, year three saw him dip under 30% once again.
Sengun is simply not a shooter, and that's okay. However, it's hard not to think about how much better he could be if he extended his range and became efficient from deep. The points would go up, but it would also open up opportunities for teammates, as defenders would play him out further and be forced to commit to Sengun from all areas of the floor.
Strength: Rebounding
A bit surprising from a player who isn't a 7-footer, Sengun is a strategic rebounder. He isn't a strong enough player to box out other bigs with ease, nor does he jump high enough to beat them to the ball. Sengun times his movements right, and uses other effective ways to get boards.
This season, it's very possible we can see Sengun average a double-double in points and rebounds, considering he almost did so last year. Seeing as how there won't be another Rocket big added to help with Houston's evident rebounding struggles from the rest of the team, Sengun will have another big role in the paint this season.
Weakness: Paint Defense
Sengun's perimeter defense is above average for center, as he averaged 1.2 steals per game. Along with that, his rebounding nearly averaged a double-double. However, defending other centers, especially more athletic bigs, is still an issue.
It's a similar problem we saw when Joel Embiid played Nikola Jokic, both in the NBA and more recently in the Olympic semifinal. Embiid took advantage of the slower, less-athletic Jokic, attacking downhill and using great footwork to attack him from all areas of the floor.
A similar problem lies with Sengun. He is slower, slightly smaller, and less athletic than most NBA centers today. Most other facets of his game are elite, but this issue has resulted in just 0.7 blocks per game and some foul trouble in games.
Again, it's important to note that Sengun's perimeter defense and rebounding are separate from his paint defense. He needs to be less of a fouler, and more of a shot-blocker and contester, which should come with improvement in athleticism, or the Rockets trading or signing a center who specializes in such.
