Suns' Potential Asking Price For Rockets Trade Target Revealed
As the regular season draws to a close, NBA offseason buzz grows louder, especially regarding Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant. After the superstar was nearly traded at February's deadline, the Suns and Durant are expected to part ways via trade this summer. One team to closely watch in that regard is the Houston Rockets.
The Rockets could make Durant their 'win-now' piece to contend for a championship after long seasons of rebuilding. Houston has been extremely involved in developing its young core throughout the post-James Harden years, and acquiring the 6-foot-10 forward has the potential to be the icing on the cake for championship contention. The question is how much Phoenix will ask for.
According to Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic, the Suns are likely to ask for three first-round picks and a young player in a trade involving the future Hall-of-Famer. Plenty of teams can give this up, but the Rockets separate themselves from most teams based on their developing talent and current standing in the league. Houston is 40-25 with a firm playoff spot in the Western Conference, while Phoenix is still sitting outside of the Play-In Tournament with enormous struggles.
The Rockets have the pieces to go after Durant, but the biggest concern is the haul they'd give up for a 36-year-old. While he's still one of the best players in the league, averaging nearly 27 points per game, Durant is nearing the end of his career and would be a short-term investment, while Houston has consistently emphasized the long term. It would re-route the organization's timeline and mindset moving forward.
On the flip side, the deal may be too good to pass up. Assuming the Rockets give up what the Suns are asking for, it would only cost one of the many players in their young core. The draft picks are concerning, but it's important to note that Houston is currently projected to have Phoenix's potential lottery pick this year, as well as its first-round pick in 2027. The Rockets have some leverage in that regard, which makes a trade even more enticing.
