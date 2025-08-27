Takeaways from Rockets' Alperen Sengun and Turkey's EuroBasket Win vs. Latvia
While the Houston Rockets get prepared for training camp ahead of the 2025-26 season, much of the basketball world is focused on EuroBasket 2025, a tournament made up of the top countries in Europe. Group play kicked off today, and Rockets All-Star center Alperen Sengun competed in one of the first games.
Sengun and Turkey surprised everyone against former NBA All-Star Kristaps Porzingis and Latvia, winning 93-73. The Turkish team was dominant throughout, never failing to score under 20 points in each quarter. As for Latvia, it couldn't keep up with four of Turkey's starters combining for 70 points.
Sengun put up 16 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in the victory. There was a lot to like from his performance, as well as Turkey's. Here are some takeaways from his first game in EuroBasket 2025:
Sengun Has More Than Enough Help
Sengun's squad was expected to impress, and the team has legitimate hopes of receiving a medal for the first time since 2001. However, to come out this hot against a formidable Latvia team was unexpected by many.
The 23-year-old has always been known to play make as a center, on top of already being an elite scorer and rebounder. In his first game of the tournament, he not only impressed, but so did the rest of Turkey.
The team boasts multiple former NBA players. Shane Larkin tallied 15 points and six rebounds, while Cedi Osman led the team in scoring with 20 points in less than 28 minutes played.
While Sengun is regarded as the best player on the squad, he won't have to shoulder the same responsibilities that other stars will have. He has more than enough help, which makes Turkey a tough opponent this year.
Turkey Could Finish Top Two, Even First in Group A
With that being said, Turkey could easily finish top two in Group A after today's win. Aside from Nikola Jokic and Serbia, Latvia was its biggest competition heading into EuroBasket. However, they've stunned the Latvian fans on their home floor.
This isn't to overlook the other teams in Group A. Turkey still has matchups against the Czech Republic, Portugal and Estonia before playing Serbia. However, with the top four teams in each group qualifying for the knockout round, Sengun and company are solidifying themselves as a playoff team and will certainly have their sights set on Jokic and his squad to finish first in the group.
Sengun Excelled in Playmaking, Struggled With Turnovers
Looking back on Sengun's performance in the win, the 6-foot-11 big man looked fully in control and comfortable against Latvia. He shot 7-of-12 from the field and was able to score at will, but more importantly, he was Turkey's No. 1 playmaker.
Seven assists almost seem casual for him at this point, and he even made some highlight plays like the one above. However, something to note for the future is his five turnovers. He can play make at a high level, but mitigating mistakes will be the separator in performance against even better teams like Serbia.