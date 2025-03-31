Teams Can’t Get Away With Poor Defense Against the Rockets
The Phoenix Suns were nowhere close to winning their game at home against the Houston Rockets. Kevin Durant's injury severely affected the Suns' offense, and they didn't consistently get anything going when Durant was in the game. Phoenix had little success offensively against the Rockets, and the defense allowed Houston to have its highest-scoring game of the season. The Rockets haven't been a good shooting team all season, but they proved that the 3-point shot isn't the only way to be effective offensively. Teams in the postseason won't be able to survive against Houston with poor defensive effort.
The Rockets did have a good shooting night against the Suns. They made over 58 percent of their 3-pointers led by Jalen Green, who hit four of his five attempts. Everyone else on the team was on fire as the Rockets made 18 of their 31 shots.
That kind of performance from three isn't sustainable for this team, but they still would have won by double digits if they hit only nine shots from deep range.
Houston overwhelmed the Suns with its activity and effort on offense. The Rockets had many players contribute to the blowout performance as coach Ime Udoka reached deep into his bench after Houston had the game well in hand. Four players scored double-digit points from the bench, and standout reserve Tari Eason didn't even see the court.
Cam Whitmore led the reserves with 13 points, helping the Rockets continue scoring once both teams had cleared their benches. He and Reed Sheppard are developing offensive players buried in the Rockets' rotation. While they might not play a factor during the postseason, it bodes well that the Rockets have so many players contributing to wins that these two talented young players struggle to earn consistent minutes.
Houston will still need a source of consistent scoring during the postseason.
Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun are the team's likeliest scoring leaders for the playoff run. One of these players has scored at least 30 points in the past four games. Green scored 30 or more in three of the last four games. Sengun has taken the lead in other aspects on the court, leading the offense with his passing from the post and after pick-and-rolls.
The offense is more efficient when the Rockets add some shot-making from Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks, and Jabari Smith Jr. Amen Thompson contributes to the offensive attack with his elite athleticism and improving passing ability. Houston already has a top defense, so adding an impactful offensive game makes them a dangerous postseason squad.
The Rockets average more points per game than several West postseason contenders, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers.