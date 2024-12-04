Inside The Rockets

'Terror Twins' Providing Hope for Rockets

The Houston Rockets have a lot of optimism surrounding the team.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 27, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain (20) controls a loose ball against Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason (17) and forward Amen Thompson (1) during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets have two of the best bench players in the league in second-year pro Amen Thompson and third-year forward Tari Eason.

Both players suffered injuries last year, and if they were healthy, the Rockets may have finished better than their 41-41 mark.

Now healthy, the "Terror Twins" are making a name for themselves with the Rockets.

"Thompson can do everything except shoot threes, and he’s gotten better across the board this year. He’s savvier cutting without the ball, stronger with it, and meaner in taking it away from the other team’s ballhandlers," HoopsHype contributor Mike Shearer writes. "Both Eason and Thompson are in the race for Sixth Man of the Year right now. Houston is riddled with talent up and down their roster. Their fast start this season is no joke; they think they can win the Western Conference–and they’re right."

While the Rockets are keeping the end result of the season in mind, they are far more focused on the process of developing into a team worthy enough to earn a spot at the table among the top teams in the Western Conference.

The "Terror Twins" and the Rockets will look to continue to prove themselves tomorrow night when they take on Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors on the road. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. PT.

