The Houston Rockets Need Cam Whitmore’s Bench Production to Continuing Winning
For most of the season, Cam Whitmore has been on the outside looking in. After a successful rookie campaign, many thought Whitmore would have an even bigger role on the team this season. For the most part, that has not been the case, as Whitmore bounced between the G League and the Rockets.
Whitmore played in one game from Nov. 4 until Dec. 14. Even before November 4th, he struggled on the court, starting the season 1-21 from 3-point range. This was a bit of a shock to many, as Whitmore showed for most of his rookie season that he could be a reliable shooter from 3-point range.
That prompted the Rockets to send Whitmore down to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the Rockets G League affiliate. Whitmore played 11 games for the Vipers this season, and, as expected, it didn't take long for him to show he was too good for the G League.
Whitmore has been back with the Rockets since Dec. 19 and is averaging 12.4 points on 42.1 percent shooting from beyond the arch. During that period Whitmore is second on the team in 3-point shooting percentage only behind Jae'Sean Tate.
Whitmore was almost a point-per-minute player for the Rockets last season and is starting to show signs this season that he can again be that player. However, for as much success as they have had this season, the Rockets still lack explosive scorers.
Whitmore is so important; he can provide that off the bench. He showed that again last night as he was one of the reasons the Rockets were able to stay in the game with the Memphis Grizzlies as he provided a spark off the bench.
That spark eventually led to the Rockets pulling out a comeback win over the Grizzlies 120-118. Whitmore finished with 16 points and was a game high plus 16. If the Rockets can continue to get this version of Whitmore the rest of the season they will continue to be a top two team in the Western Conference.
