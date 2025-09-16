The New-Look Rockets Could Take Some Time To Click
So many Western Conference teams are moving into next year with a high level of continuity. The Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder are bringing back nearly the same teams that helped them reach the Western Conference Finals, so they are running things back with the chemistry they built last season.
The Houston Rockets don't have that luxury; they'll be adding one of the top scorers of all time, plus some other impact rotation players. To find the perfect combination of all their new players, the Rockets need the returning players to take more of a lead and provide a framework for the additions to fit into.
Kevin Durant has said as much in previous reports. The Rockets won't be able to win if it solely depends on Durant to save them from poor offensive possessions or take over every game.
As one of the league's best scorers, he may still be capable of doing so. However, that won't lead to winning at the highest level.
The Rockets will need Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, and Fred VanVleet to play similarly to their performance last season. They were the consistent leaders on the team every game, and the Rockets needed their production to keep things close in the postseason.
That trio of returning Rockets can't afford to defer to Durant next season. They each have to continue playing with confidence to keep the team well-rounded. Durant is elite at fitting into an offense and getting his shots within the flow of the game. The Rockets don't need him playing isolation at the top of the key every possession to make the offense work.
The top offensive players aren't the only returners on the Rockets who need to continue being aggressive despite Durant's arrival.
Jabari Smith Jr. may be the biggest beneficiary of the new additions. He can learn from Durant first-hand and apply the lessons in game. If Smith Jr. can add more movement to his game, whether off-ball or one-to-two dribble pull-ups, he should be a much more effective scorer next season.
Tari Eason has only one gear when it comes to aggression, and he should be able to continue his impact defensively and on the offensive glass. Rebounding will still be a major factor for this team, despite the likelihood of increased shooting percentages.
The Rockets have all the pieces to be able to find success next season, but they need the pieces to fit perfectly to succeed at the highest level.