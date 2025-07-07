The Rockets' Separation From Jalen Green Could Benefit Both Parties
The Houston Rockets have been the talk of the summer after making a big move involving their top scorer from this season and a former MVP. Houston packaged Jalen Green with Dillon Brooks and draft assets to acquire Kevin Durant to help the Rockets reach the next tier of contending NBA teams.
The Rockets had shown loyalty to Green throughout his four-year career, but they decided to move on after a lackluster postseason debut for the young guard. Now, they bring in a veteran scorer to provide exactly what the team was missing, and Green gets to have a role better suited to his current level.
The Durant addition was the most significant trade Houston has made since departing from Russell Westbrook and James Harden at the beginning of this multi-year rebuild. It's fitting that a trade for that duo's former teammate now marks the end of the rebuild and the beginning of a new championship window.
The Houston Rockets became instant contenders after the addition of Durant, Dorian Finney-Smith, and the return of Clint Capela, who was also a former teammate of Westbrook and Harden. It would defeat the purpose of making these moves if the Rockets didn't see themselves as capable of winning a championship as soon as the upcoming season.
The other side of the Durant trade involving the Phoenix Suns may become Green's last chance at determining his role in the league.
He moves to a situation that suits his strengths much more. With Devin Booker, Green won't be relied on to hit the necessary, tough perimeter shots during crunch time. He can also leave primary ball-handling duties to Booker and Bradley Beal, who are much more consistent scorers.
Green may never be as efficient as Booker or Beal, but he can learn from how those two players earn their shots and the work it takes to knock them down consistently.
The talent has always been apparent for Green, even as a rookie. He always showcased his explosive athleticism and flashes of elite scoring potential. However, his shooting was too streaky to rely on, and he was not strong enough to maintain the same level of rim pressure throughout the entire season and playoffs.
Getting a chance to take a step back and fill a role for a team that already has its No. 1 scoring option may help Green sharpen his tools. With the Rockets, he was expected to be a No. 1 option, but that may not have been the most ideal role for him.
Now, Green has the chance to change the conversation around him. If he can help change the culture in Phoenix that has turned for the negative in recent years, he'll become a respected player around the league.
Trades don't often satisfy both the coach and the player being traded, but the Rockets found a way to get Green in a better situation for his offense, while also setting up for a contending season.