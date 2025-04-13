The Sun Sets on the Rockets’ Stellar Regular Season
The Houston Rockets have finally arrived at the final day of the regular season. They battled to their best season in years, and they've earned a trip to the playoffs as the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. Regardless of how the postseason unfolds, the Rockets have plenty to be proud of this season and considerable confidence moving forward. However, Houston believes there's more to accomplish this season. The team hopes to add a series win to its list of achievements.
The Rockets experienced several fluctuations in their quality of play this season. In some games, the Rockets perform at a high level on both sides of the court. However, Houston had a few games where the team didn't perform well on either side.
Houston's defense was its most consistent element this season due to a roster of defensive specialists like Tari Eason, Amen Thompson, and Dillon Brooks.
Brooks was the proverbial 'head of the snake,' often taking on the hardest assignments on defense, especially early in the season. It wasn't long before Thompson was counted on more to take on the role of top defensive stopper. Brooks is still the more experienced and savvy defender, but Thompson has more physical gifts and the quickness to recover into any play. Eason is the team's top disruptor, knocking away passes and causing several live ball steals throughout the season.
Eason can create easy fastbreak points from his defense, whether he finishes the play or one of his athletic teammates.
The top players on defense carried the heaviest load for the Rockets, but some of their other rotation players also added to the defense. Jabari Smith Jr. is not considered a defensive stopper, but he's a capable perimeter defender and an effective rim protector.
Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green each took a significant leap on the defensive end. Some of their improvements were apparent last season as well, but they've shown clear defensive improvement both on and off the ball. The star duo has bought into the vision of basketball that head coach Ime Udoka is trying to create.
While their defense improved, their offense was also leveling up.
Sengun and Green have become the most consistent and reliable scorers on the team this season, and the Rockets have relied on both to make winning plays. Sengun is the team's best scorer in isolation, despite not being a perimeter player.
His best work happens in the post, when he can use his strength and frame to body off opposing big men. He can also use his quickness and footwork to get around slower players.
Green is Houston's most dynamic and varied scorer. He has true three-level scoring capability: he finishes at the rim with athleticism and creativity, he curls into open mid-range shots from screens, and he knock down 3-pointers from the catch and the dribble.
Houston performs its best when its top offensive duo is scoring at a high clip. It opens opportunities for shooters like Brooks, Smith Jr., and Fred VanVleet.
The Rockets had several factors that led to one of their best seasons in recent history. They hope that each of these elements translates to the impending postseason.