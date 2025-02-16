Three Stars the Rockets Could Trade For in 2025
The Houston Rockets still have their priorities set on the rest of the 2024-25 NBA season, but it's never too early to start looking at players on their potential radar this offseason. Houston will have some interesting decisions to make regarding free agency and the trade market.
In terms of the trade market, however, the Rockets could get the most value off of it this summer. Houston has surprised everyone with how much it has improved, as the team currently sits as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 34-21 record. The early success and big market in Houston could make the Rockets a prime destination for stars.
Plenty of players have been linked to the Rockets based on the amount of young talent they have and their stash of first-round picks. While Houston has kept the core together for the last few seasons, here are three stars the Rockets could potentially target this summer via trade:
Cam Johnson, Brooklyn Nets
Johnson would be a minor acquisition compared to the rest of the list, but he would have a major impact on the team. The 3&D forward is having a career year, putting up numbers close to an All-Star-caliber player. He's averaging 19.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game on 48.8% shooting from the field and 41.3% from three.
The 6-foot-8 veteran could give the Rockets much-needed depth and would likely start in Ime Udoka's rotation. He'd fit into a role perfectly and would be a great locker room presence for such a young group.
Houston wouldn't have to give up much for Johnson, either. The Nets refused to trade the forward prior to this year's deadline, and while they hold a steep asking price of two first-round picks, that's more than feasible for a Rockets front office that inquired about Johnson this season.
Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns
Believe it or not, Durant could be the most realistic target for the Rockets this offseason. Houston has been linked to the future Hall-of-Famer for months and is one of the favorites to land him in a trade after the Suns made him available before the deadline.
Per NBA insider Marc Stein, Durant was labeled as one of Houston's "dream" targets back in November. Now, the possibility of the Slim Reaper playing for the Rockets grows larger due to a variety of factors.
The state of Phoenix's team is the first reason why Durant will likely be moved. The Suns are 26-28 with no sign of improvement, and tensions are high after they nearly moved No. 35 in early February. The Rockets' recent success as an up-and-coming team could fit the puzzle piece for Durant to end up in Texas.
Houston would have to give up a haul for Durant, and it wouldn't be an easy trade considering Phoenix is over the second apron. However, with the salary cap rising, it's more than possible for the Rockets, who have plenty of assets and draft picks to spare for such a star.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
This is the ultimate prize if you're a Rockets fan. Antetokounmpo is the transcendent talent that would undoubtedly take Houston over the top amid its already-impressive roster. As the Bucks continue to sit outside of title contention as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference, noise surrounding Milwaukee selling their star high is loud.
The noise was at its loudest back in November, though. The Bucks started the season a disappointing 11-9, and teams started to closely monitor Antetokounmpo's situation. If Milwaukee fails to put together a solid playoff run, expect the trade rumors make headlines again.
The Rockets are a prime destination for Antetokounmpo for the same reasons as Durant. They're finding success as an up-and-comer and have the assets to go after one of the top players in the NBA.
The only difference between the two is Antetokounmpo is noticeably better and still in his prime at 30 years old (Durant is 36), which means Houston's trade package would be immense. Of course, it's worth it for the Greek Freak.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.