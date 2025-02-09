Time to Panic Amid Rockets' Six-Game Losing Streak
The Houston Rockets are in the middle of their toughest stretch of the season, having lost six in a row after last night's 116-105 loss to the Dallas Mavericks in Anthony Davis' team debut. In what could've been a statement game and an opportunity for Houston to get back on track, the team faltered even in Davis' absence down the stretch.
The sixth straight loss is a gut punch for a team that has found so much success this regular season. Less than two weeks ago, the Rockets held the second seed in the Western Conference. Now, they're barely hovering above a playoff spot as the fifth seed.
There should be legitimate concern amid this losing streak. Houston has the second-longest active losing streak in the NBA, only behind the New Orleans Pelicans, who are dead last in the conference with eight-straight losses. Over the last six games, the Rockets have been abysmal, particularly on the defensive side of the floor.
In their 0-6 stretch, the Rockets have an average loss margin of 7.5 points, a defensive rating of 123.1 (23rd in the NBA), and have allowed 31.8 fourth-quarter points per game (28th). A team that was once highly regarded as the best defensive team in the league has been the exact opposite lately.
In Houston's first three losses of the stretch, there was the excuse that All-Star center Alperen Sengun was out with a left calf contusion. However, the result hasn't changed since his return despite averaging 23.3 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 4.7 assists on 52.1% shooting from the field over his last three games.
There is still time for Houston to get back on track, as we still have 30 games left in the regular. The Rockets' first challenge after this streak will be against the Toronto Raptors today, at 1 p.m. CT. Head coach Ime Udoka, along with the leaders in the locker room will have to keep the team's head up as the Rockets continue to try to gain momentum back.
In a crowded West, every game matters. There's a reason the Rockets surprised so many people with such a hot first half to the season. They can't lose momentum now, as it will put all of their progress to waste.
