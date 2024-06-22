Today in Rockets History: Rockets Win First NBA Title In Game 7 Victory vs. Knicks
The Houston Rockets won their first NBA championship 30 years ago on June 22, 1994. They defeated the New York Knicks in a 90-84 Game 7 victory inside The Summit.
Hakeem Olajuwon had a near-triple-double performance in the win. He finished with 25 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists. Vernon Maxwell added 21 points on 6-of-11 shooting in the Game 7 victory.
Olajuwon captured his first of two Finals MVP awards, which ended one of the greatest individual seasons in league history.
He led the Rockets to a then-franchise-best 58-24 regular-season record. Olajuwon won regular-season MVP, averaging 27.3 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.7 blocks and 3.6 assists across 80 games. The future Hall of Famer also won his second consecutive Defensive Player of the Year award.
Derek Harper led the Knicks in scoring with a team-best 23 points, while Charles Oakley pulled down 14 rebounds. John Starks, who averaged 17.7 points and 5.9 assists during the series, finished the Games 7 loss with 8 points on 2-of-18 shooting from the field.
Olajuwon played 17 seasons for the Rockets and established himself as the greatest player in team history.
Following their 1994 battle, both the Rockets and the Knicks returned to the Finals, respectively. Houston recorded its second consecutive championship title the following year, winning in a four-game sweep against the Orlando Magic.
The Knicks returned to the Finals in 1999, but they lost in a sweep to the San Antonio Spurs. New York's final championship took place in 1973.
