Tony Allen Reveals Harsh Truth About Former Rockets All-NBA Guard
Tony Allen was the type of role player that every team wishes they had. Allen didn't need offensive touches and didn't care how many points he scored or how many shots he had during the game.
His role was to take away the opposing team’s top scoring threat. Allen was a tough-nosed defender, who made an All-Defensive selection in six of his 14 years in the league, and even won a championship with the Boston Celtics.
In his post-playing career, Allen has transitioned into an analyst, giving his hard-nosed, authentic take on the game. Allen recently gave a rather harsh take on former Rockets superstar and All-NBA point guard Russell Westbrook, during an interview with The Ringer's Logan Murdock.
"Westbrook was so predictable,” Allen said. “When the play was for somebody else, he wouldn’t give it his all. When the play was for him, you could tell, he was going 100 miles per hour on the cut, he going 100 miles per hour and pushing the ball.”
Westbrook joined the Rockets in 2019, by way of a blockbuster trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder, that sent future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul to OKC, the Rockets' 2024 first-round pick (top-four protected), 2026 first-round pick (top-four protected), right to swap first-round picks in 2021 (top-four protected), and 2025 (top-20 protected).
Westbrook posted averages of 27.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, 7 assists, 1.6 steals, and 47.2 percent from the field, helping the Rockets secure a 44-28 record, the fourth-best in the Western Conference.
Westbrook earned All-Star status and All-NBA status, but was traded to the Washington Wizards at the conclusion of the 2019-20 season.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Rockets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.