Raptors vs. Rockets Preview: How to Watch, Injury Reports, More

The Houston Rockets return to the court for preseason action tonight with the Toronto Raptors coming to town. Here's everything you need to know.

The Houston Rockets return to the court tonight in their second preseason game against the Toronto Raptors.

While it was nice to see the Rockets at full strength in their preseason opener Sunday against the San Antonio Spurs, that won't be the case tonight.

The Rockets will be without three players the team started against the Spurs ... Eric Gordon, Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun. This means that the bench players are expected to see more playing time, and we could see players like Garrison Mathews, Tari Eason, Usman Garuba and Bruno Fernando get more run.

Tonight could be a crucial game to see where those wings and bigs land in the rotation when the season starts.

Here's a look at everything you need to know for Friday's game ...

Raptors vs. Rockets Broadcast Information

  • Date: Friday, Oct. 7
  • Time: 7:00 p.m.
  • TV Channel: AT&T Sports Southwest
  • Radio: 790 AM
  • Live Stream: n/a

Raptors vs. Rockets Injury Report

Toronto Raptors

  • Otto Porter Jr. (hamstring): OUT
  • Malachi Flynn (cheekbone): OUT
  • Justin Champagnie (hip): QUESTIONABLE

Houston Rockets

  • Alperen Sengun (dental procedure): OUT
  • Jabari Smith Jr. (left ankle sprain): OUT
  • Eric Gordon (rest): OUT
  • Stephen Silas (health and safety protocols): OUT

Raptors vs. Rockets Projected Starters

Toronto Raptors

  • Guard: Fred VanVleet
  • Guard: Gary Trent Jr.
  • Forward: OG Anunoby
  • Forward: Scottie Barnes
  • Center: Pascal Siakam

Houston Rockets

  • Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.
  • Guard: Jalen Green
  • Forward: Tari Eason
  • Forward: KJ Martin
  • Center: Bruno Fernando

