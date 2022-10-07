Raptors vs. Rockets Preview: How to Watch, Injury Reports, More

The Houston Rockets return to the court tonight in their second preseason game against the Toronto Raptors.

While it was nice to see the Rockets at full strength in their preseason opener Sunday against the San Antonio Spurs, that won't be the case tonight.

The Rockets will be without three players the team started against the Spurs ... Eric Gordon, Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun. This means that the bench players are expected to see more playing time, and we could see players like Garrison Mathews, Tari Eason, Usman Garuba and Bruno Fernando get more run.

Tonight could be a crucial game to see where those wings and bigs land in the rotation when the season starts.

Here's a look at everything you need to know for Friday's game ...

Raptors vs. Rockets Broadcast Information

Date: Friday, Oct. 7

Friday, Oct. 7 Time: 7:00 p.m.

7:00 p.m. TV Channel: AT&T Sports Southwest

AT&T Sports Southwest Radio : 790 AM

: 790 AM Live Stream: n/a

Raptors vs. Rockets Injury Report

Toronto Raptors

Otto Porter Jr. (hamstring): OUT

Malachi Flynn (cheekbone): OUT

Justin Champagnie (hip): QUESTIONABLE

Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun (dental procedure): OUT

Jabari Smith Jr. (left ankle sprain): OUT

Eric Gordon (rest): OUT

Stephen Silas (health and safety protocols): OUT

Raptors vs. Rockets Projected Starters

Toronto Raptors

Guard: Fred VanVleet

Guard: Gary Trent Jr.

Forward: OG Anunoby

Forward: Scottie Barnes

Center: Pascal Siakam

Houston Rockets

Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.

Guard: Jalen Green

Forward: Tari Eason

Forward: KJ Martin

Center: Bruno Fernando

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN