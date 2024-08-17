Toughest Stretches in the Houston Rockets' 2024-25 NBA Season Schedule
Houston Rockets fans are buzzing after the 2024-25 NBA season schedule was released yesterday. Every team's schedule will have tough and easy stretches, however, the timing is everything, and back-to-backs play such a huge part in a team's performance. The Rockets' schedule has three particularly challenging road trips and homestands.
Nov. 26 to Dec. 8
Matchups: Minnesota Timberwolves, Philadelphia 76ers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers
An interesting two-game road trip, followed by a home game, followed by a West Coast road trip will have the Rockets traveling frequently in this week-and-a-half stretch. Not to mention, their matchup against Philadelphia will be on a back-to-back, traveling from Minnesota.
Every team in this stretch could make the postseason, and will at least be contenders for the Play-In Tournament. The West Coast road trip matters the most as all three teams should look to be in Houston's tier, competing for a Play-In spot or trying to sneak into the top six.
Feb. 3 to Feb. 8
Matchups: New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Dallas Mavericks
The Rockets will have another back-to-back on a little East Coast trip to New York City before continuing their road trip to the reigning Western Conference finalists. Brooklyn is their easiest matchup as they find themselves rebuilding, however, it's on a back-to-back with one of the best teams in the NBA.
Houston then closes out their road trip in Minnesota and Dallas. The Timberwolves have been a familiar name on the schedule, but there's no denying that they will be a tough matchup, as they sit in West Group A with the Rockets for the Emirates NBA Cup.
Dec. 27 to Jan. 5
Matchups: Minnesota Timberwolves, Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks, Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers
The Rockets will close 2024 and open 2025 with a homestand featuring some of the most popular teams in the NBA. The Heat and Lakers will be the two easiest matchups for Houston, however, they play the Western Conference runner-up and the two reigning conference champions in three of four games.
The Rockets' only saving grace is that none of these are on a back-to-back. They'll have homecourt advantage while also getting enough rest in between games.
