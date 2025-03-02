Views From the Game: Houston Rockets Fall to Kings
The Houston Rockets went into Saturday's game hoping to notch their first win of the season over the Sacramento Kings. The Rockets were 0-2 against the Kings this season with both losses coming in Sacramento.
The Rockets welcomed back Fred VanVleet, who had missed the last 11 games due to an injured ankle. After a six-game losing streak, the Rockets have gone 5-2 and came within arm's reach of the No. 2 seed. Saturday's game represents the first time since Jan. 1 that the Rockets would play with their entire roster.
Before the game, Ime Udoka spoke to the media and discussed everything from Alperen Sengun to VanVleet's return. Dillon Brooks is having one of his best seasons, but when the Rockets first signed him in free agency, it was not a popular decision.
Rockets on SI asked Udoka what made him believe Brooks would be a great fit with his team:
Brooks is shooting a career high from 3-point range, averaging four rebounds per game and playing a career high in minutes. Brooks is shooting over 40% from 3-point range since the start of 2025.
Before the game Udoka was asked how important Sengun scoring this season has been.
“Kind of calms us down at times when things can get a little hectic.”
Sengun has been the Rockets offensive hub all season long and teams have made it a point to send double teams at him from the tip off to the end of the game. That gravity has made it easier for everyone on the offensive end of the court.
Throughout Saturday's game, gravity was on full display as Sengun carried the Rockets on his back for most of the game. Through three quarters, Sengun led all scorers with 25 points. Sengun would go on to finish with 30 points, but it would not be enough as Houston fell, 113-103.
With the win, the Kings have swept the regular season series with the Rockets 3-0. One of the issues throughout the game was the Rockets fouling Kings players in the act of shooting, especially DeMar DeRozan. After the game, Rockets on SI asked Udoka if they had covered, stayed on the ground, and were not falling for pump fakes.
The Kings shot 21 free throws in the game with many being after getting Rockets players to bite on pump fakes. We also got some unexpected injury news after the game. Udoka stated that VanVleet had stepped on a referee's foot at the start of the game and it hampered him for the rest of the game.
Here was VanVleet talking about the injury.
Even though it isn't the same injury having another injury on the same ankle could become an issue. As of now we don't know if VanVleet will have to miss any upcoming games. The Rockets will be back in action as they begin another back-to-back starting Monday in Oklahoma City.
