Views from the Game: Houston Rockets Fall to the Lottery-Bound Nets
The Houston Rockets took on the 15-33 Brooklyn Nets Saturday night at the Toyota Center. The Rockets came into the game 32-15 and No. 2 in the Western Conference. Saturday's game would be a quick pit stop before heading back on the road for a four-game road trip.
Before the game, Ime Udoka informed the media that recently announced All-Star Alperen Sengun would be missing his second-straight game. Udoka did say they hope to have him back at some point during the upcoming road trip.
Udoka also spoke about how he felt when he first found out Sengun would be making the All-Star game.
The Rockets have started to have a reputation around the league as a team that brings physicality to every game. Opponents before and after the game have spoken about the Rockets being one of the toughest teams in the NBA
Rockets on SI asked Udoka how he felt hearing that from opponents and if that gives them an advantage knowing they are in teams' heads even before the game starts.
Physical play and tough defense have been the Rockets' calling cards all season. However, in Saturday's night game, the Brooklyn Nets were the more aggressive and physical team. The Nets were faster to the loose ball and more aggressive on the boards.
The Nets out-rebounded the Rockets, 46-44, and went to the free-throw line six more times than the Rockets. Houston came into the game as the number one rebounding team in the NBA, but the Nets out-worked the Rockets all game.
Ime Udoka was visibly upset all game long, as the Rockets seemed to be sleepwalking for most of the night. During the second quarter, Udoka called a timeout 32 seconds into the quarter after yet another lackluster effort from his team.
After another timeout in the second quarter, Udoka flung the ball toward the baseline, obviously unhappy with how the game was going. The Rockets were still in the game at that time, but once Fred VanVleet went down with an ankle injury before the half, the writing was on the wall.
The Rockets only scored 15 points in the second quarter and never got back into the game. Houston had one of the worst performances of the season, losing 110-98 at home to the lottery-bound Nets.
After the game, Udoka clarified that he wasn't entertaining any excuses. Udoka said multiple times that the team didn't play with enough effort, and it didn't matter who was and wasn't on the court. Rockets on SI asked the head coach if not having Sengun who draws a lot of double teams contributed to the loss:
"If we don't show up to play regardless, we can't rely on him." Udoka said.
"Ball movement and pacing were all off from the start tonight, so I don't think Al P would have been a remedy for that."
There were some good vibes when it came to the Rockets after the game. Jalen Green was asked about Alperen Sengun making the All-Star Team and Green talked about how great it was to see his teammate make the team.
The Rockets are back in action Monday as they travel to take on the New York Knicks in the first of their four-game road trip.
