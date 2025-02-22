Views From the Game: The Houston Rockets Defeat the Timberwolves 121-115
The Houston Rockets hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves in their first game since the All-Star break. The Rockets came into Friday's game with a 34-21 record and fourth in the Western Conference. The Rockets welcomed back Jabari Smith as he returned after a 22-game absence.
The Rockets hoped to have Fred VanVleet back, but Ime Udoka stated he may be out until Tuesday's game at home against the Milwaukee Bucks. Udoka also said before the game that Smith would begin on the bench and that Tari Eason would start at power forward.
Here Udoka talked about VanVleet and how he felt after Thursday's practice.
After the Rockets latest loss to the Timberwolves, they came into Friday's game 1-2 against the Timberwolves. The Timberwolves announced that before the game that Rudy Gobert would miss Fridays' matchup.
After going back and forth the first few, the Rockets started to take control of the game. The Rockets led by 14 points in the first quarter at one point before taking a ten-point lead into the second quarter. The 48 points the Rockets scored in the first quarter was the most they have scored in a quarter this season.
The game would eventually tighten up in the fourth quarter as the Timberwolves eventually tied the game at 108. Unlike the last few weeks, the Rockets were able to come up with enough clutch plays to secure the victory. Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green came up with clutch shots in the last two minutes to help the Rockets hold onto a 121-115 victory.
After the game, Rockets on SI asked Udoka how much easier it is for the entire team when both Sengun and Green are making clutch plays.
“They are the facilitators and the guys who get everyone else shots either they will get good looks are when the double comes they have to be recipients.”
As in most games, Green and Sengun were the Rockets' leading scorers. Green, more than anyone, made clutch shot after clutch shot as he outdueled Anthony Edwards and finished with 35 points. Another reason for the win was the play of Smith, who returned after a 22-game absence.
Smith was asked after the game how he could shoot so well from the field despite being out since Jan. 1st.
“Now that ain’t never gonna go nowhere.”
Smith finished with 15 points and nine rebounds and, at times, played at center, which helped open up the court for the entire team. The Rockets desperately needed this win as they are currently in the fourth seed, and there are only 26 games left in the regular season.
Another reason this victory is significant is because the Rockets will play against the Jazz again on Saturday night in Utah. This will mark the third straight set of back-to-backs for the Rockets before they head back home to play another back-to-back on Feb. 25 and Feb. 26th in the Toyota Center.
The Rockets travel to Utah to take on the 13-42 Jazz Saturday night.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.