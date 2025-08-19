Warriors' Draymond Green Shares Thoughts on Rockets Postseason Series
The opening round postseason series between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets was arguably the most evenly-matched duel in that round of the playoffs. In fact, the Warriors were picked to win, despite being the seventh seed, which many took a sign of disrespect.
It's not often that you see a second-ranked team predicted to get beat by a seven seed.
The two teams were only separated by four wins, which is par for the course in the pressure-cooker that is the Western Conference.
Bloodbath would actually be more fitting.
Ultimately the Warriors walked away victorious, although it took seven games.
Rockets center Alperen Sengun shared his thoughts over the weekend, pointing out how vocal the Warriors were about the officiating and noting how charged up he was about facing Draymond Green, who was his defensive assignment.
For his part, Green shared his thoughts on the series as well, on The Draymond Green Show.
"Where they struggled was Jalen [Green] had a very tough playoff series.
You'd like to think if he had a better playoff series, they win. Who knows? But you'd like to at least think that."
Jalen Green led the Rockets in scoring all season, to the tune of 21 points. However, in that series, he only cracked the 20-point plateau once, in a dominant Game 2 performance that saw him score 38 points.
The former second overall pick only scored in double figures in three of the seven games of the series and the Rockets won all three.
The Warriors star continued, pointing out which Rockets player did impress him.
"No one gives him credit but I thought Jabari Smith was really good in that series and I thought Jabari Smith worked his way back from almost going the wrong way as the number two pick to like hold on, I can compete at this level.
I think he worked his way back and will probably be in the starting lineup for this Rockets team moving forward."
Green shared his thoughts on his former teammate, Kevin Durant, joining the Rockets by way of trade, noting that the team will be much better in 2025-26.
"Anytime you can add a Kevin Durant, it's an upgrade. I don't care who you are.
I expect Sengun to make a big jump after the playoffs he had. I expect Tari Eason and all those guys to make jumps, so it'll be interesting."
Green also shared his thoughts on Rockets guard Fred VanVleet’s new two-year contract extension.
"Well deserved, the way I saw him lead that team in the playoffs."
As for Green's Warriors, they've been rather silent, as the Jonathan Kuminga staring contest has seemingly reached a stalemate and held up other potential moves that have been rumored to be on the horizon, including Al Horford and De'Anthony Melton being added to the fray.