What Has the Houston Rockets Offense Looked Like Since Fred VanVleet Went Out?
The official All-Star break has ended Tuesday as teams prepare for the final home stretch of games in the NBA regular season. The Rockets will return on Friday as they host the Minnesota Timberwolves. In that Feb. 21st matchup, the Rockets hope to have Fred VanVleet and Jabari Smith back.
The Rockets have been without Smith since Jan.2nd and VanVleet since Feb. 2nd. The Rockets have at times looked elite during Smith injury but since VanVleet has went out with an ankle injury they have struggled more times than not.
Since VanVleet has been out of the lineup, the Rockets have been only 2-7 during that time, and the numbers show exactly why. VanVleet is not the flashiest player in the league, and his impact can't always be measured in statistics, but there have been some noticeable differences since he has been out of the lineup.
One number that has stood out more than anything else is the Rockets' points per game. Before VanVleet's injury, the Rockets averaged 113.6 points, which was 13th in the league. Since VanVleet's injury, the Rockets are only averaging 106.4 points a game, which is 22nd in the league during that time.
Since bringing in VanVleet, the Rockets have been one of the best teams in the NBA in caring for basketball. In 2023-24, the Rockets had their best season ever taking care of the basketball, and the number one reason was because of VanVleet.
This season the Rockets have slipped slightly but up until the VanVleet injury the Rockets ranked a respectable 11th in the league at 13.7 turnovers per game. Since the injury the Rockets are ranked 21st and are turning the ball over 14.6 times a game.
It's not just the turnovers but since VanVleet has been out the Rockets have had a harder time getting into offensive sets and at time closing games. No more evident than in the Rockets crushing loss to the Brooklyn Nets.
The Rockets held a sizeable league in that game at the final minute, only to fall apart as no one stepped up and took control. In late-game situations, VanVleet is most valuable, as he is the calming force on the team.
The Rockets will not be on the court until Thursday, when they hold their first practice since the All-Star break. At that time, we should get an update on both VanVleet's and Smith's injuries. No matter if it's against the Timberwolves on Friday or later. The Rockets will be a better team with both players back in the lineup.
