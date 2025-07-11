What the Expectations Should be for Reed Sheppard During Summer League
The Houston Rockets' offseason continues Friday as they open up their 2025 Summer League play in Las Vegas. For the first time in over a decade, the Houston Rockets did not draft a player as they sent out both of their 2025 draft picks to the Phoenix Suns in the Kevin Durant blockbuster trade.
That means the Rockets will not have any 2025 draft picks playing in this year's Summer League games, but they will have a potential very important part of their rotation lacing it up for the Rockets Friday night.
Sheppard will participate in his second Summer League for the Rockets. Last season, Sheppard was the third overall pick by the Rockets and had a successful but short stint in Vegas. Last summer, it was about acclimating himself to the NBA style of basketball in his two games in Vegas. This time around, Sheppard is expected to lead the Summer League team as he will spend a reasonable amount of time at the point guard position.
Sheppard had a disappointing rookie season for the Rockets, following a strong start in Summer League play. Sheppard struggled with his 3-point shot early and at times was hesitant even to shoot. That led to him spending some time in the G League and seeing his minutes decrease throughout the season.
Now with Jalen Green traded to the Phoenix Suns and the Rockets not adding any other guards, Sheppard will be tasked with taking over as the lead guard off the bench. That task begins Friday night as the Rockets take on the Los Angeles Clippers.
Whenever it comes to Summer League, you usually have to take any result with a grain of salt as the level of competition is nowhere near NBA level or even G League level. There have been players in the past who had multiple 30-point games, and they didn't even make it more than a season or two in the NBA.
Even with that being the case, Sheppard can still gain some valuable experience from his Summer League stint this season. The Rockets' coaching staff has stated that they want him to be aggressive and the primary ball handler for however long he plays this summer.
The amount of points Sheppard scores will not be as significant as his ability to set up his teammates and run the offense. That will be his primary focus in these games because once the season starts, he will be expected to handle that responsibility off the bench.
The Rockets are going full throttle in 2025-26 as they are expected to compete for a championship. Even though Sheppard may only be in his second season, he will be expected to play a major role in the Rockets' quest for their first championship in 30 years, and that starts tonight against the Clippers.