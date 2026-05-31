Grading the Kevin Durant Trade One Year Later: Suns Surprise, Rockets Puzzle

One year ago, the basketball world was laughing at the Phoenix Suns for trading Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets. But it wasn't because they parted ways with the now-37-year-old; it was what they got in return.

What eventually became a historic seven-team trade saw Houston walk away with win-now pieces, while Phoenix received a mixed bag of nuts. The expectation was that the Rockets would be in title contention with Durant joining an exciting young core, while the Suns would become a lottery dweller.

Houston Rockets receive: Kevin Durant, Clint Capela

Phoenix Suns receive: Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Khaman Maluach, Rasheer Fleming, Koby Brea, Daeqwan Plowden, 2026 second-round pick, 2032 second-round pick

However, after one season, the outlook on this deal has changed drastically. Both teams suffered first-round exits, but each side left the season with a different feeling. For Phoenix, it was optimism. For Houston, pure disappointment.

After the deal was agreed upon, I gave the Rockets an A- in my trade grades. Many believed they found that piece to take them over the hump. Meanwhile, the Suns received a C- for what most found a disappointing return package, given Durant's status. Nearly one year later, those grades have gone in two different directions. Here are my re-grades:

Houston Rockets: B+

As disappointing as this past season was, the Rockets would probably do that deal over again if they could. Yes, Durant is 37 years old, but he's still one of the league's best scorers with a low-risk contract for a number one option.

Outside of losing Brooks, Houston probably doesn't miss any parts of the package. Jalen Green was even less efficient this year while playing just 35 games, while most of the draft capital the Rockets gave up was second-round talent.

Khaman Maluach might be another piece they regret losing after Steven Adams' season-ending injury and Capela's poor season, but even so, those pieces are worth it for Durant. He can't be blamed for Houston's disappointing playoff exit. Through it all, the Rockets still own Phoenix's 2027 first-round pick, which could turn out better than expected with the new draft lottery format.

Phoenix Suns: A-

Meanwhile, the Suns have an entirely new outlook after year one of the Green-Brooks-Booker experiment. Not owning their first-round pick is still a tough pill to swallow, but Phoenix didn't sink to the basement of the NBA as many anticipated. They snuck into the playoffs amid a fun year of basketball.

Despite the Suns' internal success, Green has yet to show he can be an efficient contributor on a postseason team. He averaged 21.8 points on 39-21-80 shooting splits in their first-round sweep to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

However, Phoenix's front office nailed it with Brooks. The high-profile defender took his game to another level on offense, averaging 20.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, exceeding expectations.

On top of the Suns' success and the emergence of Brooks, they also have pieces to build with for the future in Maluach, Fleming and Brea. A trade that kick-started Phoenix's campaign to get below apron levels turned out fantastic after one year.