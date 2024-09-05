Which Houston Rockets Players Are Untouchable In Trade Talks, If Any?
The Houston Rockets' current era is one that's going to be filled with decisions. They've got some veteran talents to help establish the culture as well as a young core that runs deep. Not all players will pan out to the Rockets' liking or quite fit the mold of a player they might want on the squad, but there is plenty of potential all around.
Trades will come and the Rockets will have to consolidate their talents all around to ensure they're investing available minutes to the appropriate players with the best interest of the future of the club in mind. With this, it's important to take an early look at which players the Rockets might be willing to move on from and which ones should be considered "untouchable."
Veterans like Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks seem far from untouchable. They've got tradable contracts and would provide a win-now presence to another team while the Rockets seem best-suited to prioritize the future.
Two other notable players on the roster -- Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun -- are rising stars from the 2021 NBA Draft class. Both are also eligible to sign rookie contract extensions, too. It seems Houston is leaning towards holding out and testing their market, which might signal that they could be attainable for the right price.
Picking a direction and running the offense through one of Green or Sengun might make the most sense, as establishing an identity could be huge for the franchise.
Then there are players like Reed Sheppard and Jabari Smith Jr. Both players will be impactful in their roles. Two floor spacers, they also elevate the defense and overall play a style of basketball that will help the team out as long as they are playing through a star. It would take plenty to get the Rockets to trade those two -- and likely even an overpay.
Outside of those core members of the team -- it's hard to label any player untouchable on the roster. They are certainly young with high potential, but none are yet franchise-altering players.
Green and Sengun can both work on the same team, though it'll take time to gel. While no players are listed as "untouchable" any trade for a young player with high potential would either have to make the Rockets a contender or be a bonafide win for the squad for it to be worth it.
