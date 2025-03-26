Who Will Rise in the Postseason for the Rockets?
Some of the top teams in the Western Conference have hit a cold stretch in recent games as many playoff-bound teams suffered difficult defeats in the past five games. The Houston Rockets have been one of the most consistent teams in the past 10 games, and they hope to ride their momentum into the postseason. However, the team's final assessment will happen during the postseason. The Rockets have to determine which of their young players to prioritize by their performance in the playoffs.
The young guys aren't the only players being assessed. Key veterans like Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks may have their roles questioned as the young players develop.
The postseason is an important factor teams consider when deciding how to allocate funds in salaries. It's an incomplete measurement since teams usually consider a player's total body of work when determining value. However, the postseason is a collection of the most competitive basketball with the highest stakes. Victories don't come easily and not every player is as effective as usual during those situations.
It's an environment where good players can prove they're great players, and those that elevate are well-compensated for their efforts.
The league's best teams have several players who thrive in those environments. It's the reason why many have questioned the importance of seeding in the loaded Western Conference. Arguably, every team in the conference has at least one player with a reputation for being one of the best players in the league during the playoffs.
The Rockets enter with a blank slate but must find a player who can dominate when the games matter most.
Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, and Amen Thompson are the most likely candidates. They've each proven to step up under pressure and tight defense and provide unique layers to the team's dynamic.
Amen Thompson's game should translate well into the postseason since so much of his play relies on his defense, motor, and athleticism. Those traits are still useful in the playoffs, and it's much easier to translate defense from the regular season than it is to translate shooting and offense.
Jalen Green is someone who depends on his offensive success. Green has had one of his most consistent seasons as a pro, and he's played a large part in Houston's success this season. However, shooting isn't always reliable when defenses are focusing the most. His 3-point shot has moments of unreliability, but he's improved as a finisher around the rim. He can create opportunities for himself by attacking the rim. Still, his success is the most difficult to sustain in the playoffs.
Alperen Sengun's role on the team is to create opportunities for everyone. His presence on the court impacts defensive schemes with his ability to deliver pinpoint passes to his teammates. Sengun consistently draws double and triple teams in the paint, keeping the defense off-balance when he finds the open teammate. When teams choose to stay home and not send extra defenders, he is a quality isolation scorer. The concern is if certain matchups in the postseason may prove troubling for Sengun.
The Rockets have several candidates who could help Houston win in the postseason. If the team's young players elevate in the playoffs, they could become some of the league's next great young players.