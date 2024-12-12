Inside The Rockets

Why Alperen Sengun Can Become Rockets Icon

The Houston Rockets could build around Alperen Sengun for a very long time.

Dec 3, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) is ejected from the game during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets have committed a good chunk of their future towards fourth-year pro Alperen Sengun, signing him to a five-year extension shortly before the start of the season.

So far this year, Sengun has made the Rockets look smart for their investment. He is averaging 18.5 points, 10.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game for the Rockets this season.

Sengun is creating an environment where his teammates rely and count on him, and he's in a position to succeed from that.

“Just his presence, his gravity,” Rockets guard Amen Thompson said via NBC Sports writer Kurt Helin. “He brings two people on him every time, and I love that because I get to just cut off him and get easy points, and we got that connection that we see that.”

Not only does Sengun make life easier for his teammates, but he makes things harder for opposing coaches.

“Very versatile: Can score on the block, can make a 3, put the ball on the floor, create off the dribble, gets to a free throw line, and so he’s tough challenge,” Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue said via Helin.

That combination is exactly what a star does, and at just 22 years old, the Rockets are just beginning to scratch the surface with this guy.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

