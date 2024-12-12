Why Alperen Sengun Can Become Rockets Icon
The Houston Rockets have committed a good chunk of their future towards fourth-year pro Alperen Sengun, signing him to a five-year extension shortly before the start of the season.
So far this year, Sengun has made the Rockets look smart for their investment. He is averaging 18.5 points, 10.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game for the Rockets this season.
Sengun is creating an environment where his teammates rely and count on him, and he's in a position to succeed from that.
“Just his presence, his gravity,” Rockets guard Amen Thompson said via NBC Sports writer Kurt Helin. “He brings two people on him every time, and I love that because I get to just cut off him and get easy points, and we got that connection that we see that.”
Not only does Sengun make life easier for his teammates, but he makes things harder for opposing coaches.
“Very versatile: Can score on the block, can make a 3, put the ball on the floor, create off the dribble, gets to a free throw line, and so he’s tough challenge,” Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue said via Helin.
That combination is exactly what a star does, and at just 22 years old, the Rockets are just beginning to scratch the surface with this guy.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.