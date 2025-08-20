Will The Rockets' Offense Continue To Live In The Paint?
The Houston Rockets haven't needed the three-point shot to be competitive in their last few seasons. They had several players, like Jalen Green, Amen Thompson, and Alperen Sengun, who were adept at getting into the paint and finishing. They created a lot of their shots near the rim, and they cleaned up the glass if they ever missed a deep-range shot. The problem was that they missed a lot of their deep-range shots, but that's a trend that could be changing in the upcoming season.
The addition of Kevin Durant will be a huge key to moving Houston's offense away from the rim. Thompson and Sengun will still likely do their best work from in close, but Durant's game is formed around his length and ability to hit shots from anywhere on the court.
Durant will increase the amount of mid-range shots and three-point shots for the Rockets, and he'll also be extremely efficient while doing it.
Dorian Finney-Smith is another player who could contribute to improved shooting for the Rockets. He has been a deadly catch-and-shoot threat throughout his career, and he's replacing the spot-up reps that have gone to Dillon Brooks during his tenure.
It's not only the new additions who are assisting with better shooting for next season.
One of the main issues with the offense in last year's Rockets was that the team's best shooters were too inconsistent to be dependable when it mattered. Jabari Smith Jr. grew in that regard in the postseason, but he didn't get enough opportunities to make a significant impact. Fred VanVleet is also considered an efficient shooter, but he had to take a bigger role in the offense to bail the team out when it struggled to get anything going.
Those players will benefit from having some improved play by the team's best players. Sengun and Thompson should be better players next season, and Durant will attract a lot of defensive attention.
The team should be able to create more open shots next season, which should translate into shooting a higher percentage. A better shooting Rockets team is a dangerous weapon to add with their paint presence and rebounding.
Realistically, even the best possible season from three-point range likely won't have the Rockets anywhere close to the efficiency of a top shooting team. Their best potential could be the high end of the middle of the pack. That's still an improvement from the previous years in this new era, and it could be a major factor moving forward.