With Each Win, the Rockets Are Starting To Separate Themselves From the Pack
The Western Conference playoff race has been competitive for several years now. The Rockets finished 41-41 last season and still finished outside the top ten. This season is no different, as ten teams in the conference are .500 or better.
The Rockets have been one of the surprise teams this season. They have been near the top of their conference for most of the season. With Tuesday's win over the Washington Wizards, the Rockets are currently in second place in the Western Conference.
Also, for most of the season, even with the Rockets being near the top, they were only a game or two ahead of the eighth seed. Houstons winning ways have started to give them some breathing room as the season progresses.
The Rockets currently have a three-game lead over the fifth-seed Dallas Mavericks and a four-game lead over the seventh-seed. This is important because the teams between the seventh and tenth seeds must participate in the play-in game.
Coming into the season, many believed if the Rockets did make the playoffs, it would be as a play-in team. The fact that the calendar has flipped over to 2025, and Houston is the second seed, is a significant accomplishment.
Three of the Rockets' next four games are against teams directly behind them in the standings. They face the Memphis Grizzlies twice over the next week and the Denver Nuggets on Dec.15th. As mentioned in earlier articles, tie-breakers will play a significant part in the playoff picture.
The Rockets have eight road games left in the month and only three home games. January will be one of the Rockets' most challenging months of the year, and their record at the end of this month will determine where they finish in the standings at the end of the season.
