2 Realistic Options for the Rockets in Round Two of the 2026 NBA Draft

The Houston Rockets will be making a selection tonight in the 2026 NBA Draft. Well, technically two selections.

Which will be the Rockets' first time making a draft selection since 2024, when the team selected Reed Sheppard third overall (by way of the Brooklyn Nets). The Rockets haven't made multiple selections in the draft since 2023, when the team drafted Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore.

We haven't seen the Rockets make a second-round draft selection since 2020, when the team drafted KJ Martin -- a pick that Houston ultimately traded for, after not originally holding a draft pick in the second round at all. Well, technically, the team selected Pelle Larsson in round two of the 2024 NBA Draft.

But he was shipped off to the Miami Heat almost immediately. The Rockets need scoring and shooting.

The team was top-heavy, as it pertains to players capable of creating offense. The second round of tonight's draft could be a great opportunity to address that need.

Here are two realistic, under-the-radar options for Houston's brass.

Isaiah Evans- Wing/Forward from Duke

Isaiah Evans is viewed as one of the better prospects remaining in the NBA Draft, following the first round selections in Day One. He may very well not be available when the Rockets draft 39th.

In other words, the Rockets may have to trade up to get him. He's a stellar shooter, with a lightning quick release. He aaveraged 15 points, while shooting 36.1 percent from deep on 7.4 outside attempts last season. The year before, he made 41.6 percent of his threes on 4.1 outside attempts.

Nick Martinelli- Wing from Northwestern

Nick Martinelli is a professional scorer. He led the Big Ten in scoring in mulitiple seasons.

Last season, he averaged 23 points, while shooting 51 percent from the field, 41.7 percent from long-range and 80.9 percent from the foul line as a senior. The volume wasn't exactly astounding, however, at 5.6 attempts per 100 possessions.

He'll need to develop consistency with his outside shot, as he made just 32.2 percent of his threes through his first three collegiate seasons at Northwestern. He will also need to get better on the defensive end of the court.

Regarding positive traits and/or things he does well, he possesses good size, at 6-foot-7 and has become very effective at getting to the foul line.

He also has a very effective floater and gets into the paint at will.