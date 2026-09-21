3 Factors That Could Complicate Houston Rockets Training Camp

Training camp for the Houston Rockets is set to begin this week. The Rockets are expected to enter next season as a top playoff contender in the Western Conference, led by a core mixed with proven veterans and maturing talent.

While the Rockets’ projected starting lineup is relatively indisputable at the moment, player improvement, decline, and injuries can all shape Houston’s final decisions for October. Here are three factors that could complicate training camp.

1. Fred VanVleet Underperforms

VanVleet is gearing up to return from a season-ending ACL injury. While outlooks are generally positive when looking at the long-term impact of an ACL injury, there is no guarantee that the 32-year-old guard will be returning to prime form for the 2025-2026 season.

Aside from availability concerns, VanVleet is nearly five years removed from his lone All-Star selection. He dipped to 14.1 points per game for the 2024-2025 season, a decline that has been consistent since 2022.

If VanVleet is not at full capacity for a playoff-hopeful Rockets team, head coach Ime Udoka may need to think about a rotational promotion for Reed Sheppard, Marcus Smart, or another backup guard with strong upside.

Ohio State Buckeyes guard Bruce Thornton (2) is defended by TCU Horned Frogs guard Liutauras Lelevicius (3) Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2. Bruce Thornton Exceeds Expectations

Thornton was selected with the No. 31 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. As a four-year college player, he became Ohio State’s all-time leading scorer.

Thornton has already demonstrated strong potential among his developmental peers. The 23-year-old guard averaged 18.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 2.6 steals throughout Summer League action.

While Thornton will likely be slotted toward the tail-end of Houston’s regular-season depth chart for his rookie year, a series of breakthrough performances could justify a promotion within the team’s crowded backcourt.

3. Kevin Durant Gets Injured

At 37 years old, Durant is the Rockets’ top performer heading into next season. Durant averaged 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists on 52% field-goal shooting over 78 games last season, earning an All-NBA Second Team selection.

While the Rockets were eliminated in the first round of the NBA Playoffs by the Los Angeles Lakers, Durant was sidelined for the majority of the series. This suggests that there isn’t yet a clear picture of how far a full-strength Rockets team can advance in the postseason.

If Durant were to face a season-altering injury, Houston would need to find other ways to generate high volumes of scoring. With the 16-time All-Star having a player option for the 2027-2028 season, there would be added pressure for the team to remain competitive next year.