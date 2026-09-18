NBA Player Comparisons for Rockets Rookie Bruce Thornton

With training camp soon approaching, it’s an opportune time to take a closer look at Houston Rockets rookie Bruce Thornton. The New York Knicks drafted Thornton with the No. 31 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft before immediately trading him to the Rockets.

Thornton averaged 19.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game during his final year at Ohio State. In March, he became the program’s all-time leading scorer.

Shared by NBA.com, a profile by RotoWire detailed Thornton’s NBA player comparison.

“Thornton’s college arc and playing style draw natural comparisons to Jalen Brunson, who was a four-year, undersized guard and needed multiple years in the NBA before surprisingly developing into an All-NBA talent. That’d be a best-case scenario for Thornton… Thornton is also a few inches shorter than Lu Dort but just as strong and could be an annoying 3-and-D player for years if he focuses on being a wing at the next level.”

While his playmaking and strength worked well for the college game, analysts expressed concerns over how his relatively slow footwork and undersized frame will translate to the NBA. His ceiling is anticipated to be a reliable rotational guard, though he has yet to show a cap on his potential.

Jun 18, 2026; New York, NY, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson speaks during a ceremony at New York City Hall after the championship parade. Brunson was the finals MVP. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What to Expect

Thornton passed the first test of his NBA career by putting up dominant performances in Summer League action, averaging 18.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 2.6 steals per game. The 23-year-old was Houston’s Summer League leader in both points and assists.

With preseason in the coming weeks, the Ohio State alum will have more opportunities to gain experience with seasoned teammates. This should give Rockets head coach Ime Udoka a stronger idea of how Thornton can adapt his playing style to the league.

Unlike last season, it will likely be difficult for Thornton to find meaningful minutes with Fred VanVleet, Marcus Smart, and Reed Sheppard all expected to be available for Houston’s backcourt. With the Rockets coming off a 50+ win year, this reinforces the mindset that the franchise must prioritize contending over development.

Overall, Thornton can expect his most substantial moments to come from the Rockets’ G League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, next season. This is not to suggest that Thornton will not pan out, though it could be a slow burn to reach Houston’s rotation. Based on the early sample size, his trajectory bears some similarities to Brunson.