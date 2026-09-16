Who Should the Houston Rockets Protect in NBA Expansion Draft?

This week, NBA commissioner Adam Silver provided an update on ongoing discussions about the league’s potential expansion for franchises in Las Vegas and Seattle. While there has yet to be a final vote on approving new teams, current NBA teams can start thinking about which players should be protected in a hypothetical expansion draft.

The expansion rules from 2004 state that each team can protect up to eight players and must leave at least one player unprotected. Based on the current roster, here’s who the Houston Rockets should protect.

The Franchise Stars

Kevin Durant, Alperen Sengun, and Amen Thompson should all be considered untouchable in an expansion draft. Each player has the potential to make an All-Star appearance in 2027 and, based on recent production, should demand a strong return on the trade market.

Durant made the top five in total points scored throughout the league last season, earning an All-NBA Second Team selection. Sengun added another All-Star selection to his resume, while Thompson finished in the top 10 in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

The Core Players

Although not expected to earn All-Star honors, Fred VanVleet, Jabari Smith Jr., and Reed Sheppard are all meaningful contributors for the Rockets. VanVleet is expected to bring veteran leadership to the lineup, as the 32-year-old is a bona fide starting point guard.

Smith and Reed are both impactful pieces from a long-term perspective. The 23-year-old Smith continues to bring needed consistency as Houston’s power forward, averaging 17.5 points and 8.5 rebounds throughout last season’s playoffs.

At 22 years old, Sheppard could be the next breakout player for the Rockets. In his sophomore year in the league, he averaged 13.5 points per game and finished in the top 10 for Sixth Man of the Year voting.

On The Cusp

Bruce Thornton and Tari Eason are the two players that are most debatable for making the cut. Their combination of potential upside and long-term value gives them an edge over the likes of Marcus Smart, Steven Adams, and Jae’Sean Tate.

Last season, Eason averaged 10.5 points and 6.3 rebounds over 60 games. The 25-year-old, who’s under contract with the franchise until at least 2030, has proven to be the strongest choice to back up Durant or Smith.

Thornton is the Rockets’ only acquisition from the 2026 NBA Draft. Although projected to be at the tail-end of Houston’s depth chart, his Summer League experience suggests that a rotational promotion is deserved whenever the opportunity presents itself.