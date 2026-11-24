Kevin Durant scored 32 points, 12 in the fourth quarter, as the Rockets bounced back from Friday’s loss in Denver by starting their five-game homestand with a 116-104 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. Durant was 11 of 19 from the field and 4 of 5 from behind the three-point line in the game’s final period.

Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson finished with 20 points for the Rockets. Sengun added 8 rebounds and 6 assists. Darius Garland’s 26 points led the Clippers.

Here are three takeaways from Monday’s win inside Toyota Center:

Taking control in the third quarter

The Rockets scored the first four points of the second half to double their halftime lead, but found themselves down four in the blink of an eye. Darius Garland hit a three, Max Strus converted a three-point play, and then Garland made two more threes. The Clippers increased their lead to five when Rui Hachimura knocked down a three of his own, but the Rockets scored the game’s next 10 points and eventually took control of the game.

Los Angeles answered the Rockets 10-0 run with a 5-0 run of their own, but the Rockets outscored the Clippers 20-10 over the quarter’s final 5:58 and led the rest of the way.

“Outside of Darius Garland going crazy in the start of the third quarter, I feel like we had the game under control,” Durant said.

Defensive improvement

Rockets head coach Ime Udoka called out his team’s defense after it allowed 133 points in Denver on Friday night, and early on against the Clippers it looked like the message was received. The Clippers scored just 15 points on 7 of 23 shooting, 1 of 10 from behind the three-point line, in the first quarter and grabbed just one offensive rebound.

"Attention to detail was great," Udoka said.

The Clippers scored 28, 32, and 29 points in the game’s last three quarters, but Udoka was pleased with how the Rockets played on that end of the floor, especially the way it defended the three-point line. The Clippers entered the game shooting 38.7% from long distance, second best in the league. On Monday, they shot just 11 of 38 for 28.9%.

"Seems a little bit loud when Garland hits three in a row, but for the most part, kept those guys in check,” Udoka said. “Got them off the three-point line, which they heavily rely on, and so I like their attention to detail on certain personnel.(Need to) Stay down on some Ingram pump fakes and gave them some fouls and buckets there, but overall, 104 is 104.”

Monday’s game brought the Rockets back to 10th in defensive rating for the season after allowing 127.3 points per 100 possessions over their previous five games, second worst in the NBA.

“Last game we played against a championship-level organization,” Durant said. “Offense is a part of our league now, so there's going to be times where we can't get a stop. It's that simple. They hit tough shots on us, but that's the name of the game sometimes, so we can't get discouraged. We got to come back to next game and play with that same energy and effort, and tonight we were able to put our pressure on them a little bit, put our hands on them a little bit, and cruise out to a good W."

Tari Eason’s memorable night

Eason finished with 10 points in an impactful 22 minutes off the Rockets bench. He shot 4 of 8 from the field, made both of his three-pointers, grabbed four rebounds, dished out four assists and added a couple of steals. He impacted the game the way the Rockets expect him to impact the game.

"His energy and the way he kind of wreaks havoc off the bench is great for us," Udoka said. "It's a change of pace when he comes in."

Unfortunately, Eason’s night will be remembered for one thing, and it will be remembered for a long time.

OH NO😱😬



Tari Eason forgot to equip his dunk package😅



(via ClipperVision) pic.twitter.com/mlTbaRO7UC — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 24, 2026

Early in the fourth quarter, Eason had a chance for a highlight-reel dunk after ripping the ball away from Keaton Wagler. Without a defender within 10 feet of him, Eason tried to go for a windmill dunk from the left side of the rim, but he took off too early and blew a tire and completely smoked it. To add insult to injury, he fouled Wagler after the rebound.