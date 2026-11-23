The group stage of the NBA Cup is nearly at its conclusion. Despite being near the top of the Western Conference standings with a 12-5 record, the Houston Rockets are in serious danger of facing elimination.

The Rockets have already taken a 116-111 loss to the Dallas Mavericks and a 133-124 loss to the Denver Nuggets in NBA Cup action. With Houston’s defense failing to contain Denver on Friday night, Rockets head coach Ime Udoka called his team “mentally fragile”.

While the odds are not stacked in the Rockets’ favor to advance to the knockout rounds, there is one path for the franchise to continue its campaign for title glory.

What Needs to Happen

For the Rockets to avoid NBA Cup elimination, there are five conditions that must be met. The one condition that is within Houston’s control is that the team must defeat the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday by at least five points.

Outside of the Rockets needing a victory over the Suns, the divisional rival Mavericks must lose to the Nuggets on Tuesday. This would open up a chance for Houston to climb up the standings.

In addition, either the Minnesota Timberwolves need to defeat the Oklahoma City Thunder or the Los Angeles Clippers need to defeat the Memphis Grizzlies. Also, the Sacramento Kings must defeat the Golden State Warriors or the San Antonio Spurs must defeat the Portland Trail Blazers.

Nov 7, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) is defended by Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) in the first quarter at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Suns

In their meeting earlier this month, the Suns took a 102-99 win over the Rockets. Houston's starting lineup of Fred VanVleet, Amen Thompson, Kevin Durant, Jabari Smith Jr., and Alperen Sengun all scored at least 15 points, though their overall performance still fell short of expectations for an NBA team currently ranked No. 1 in offense.

Durant's return to Phoenix was one of the top storylines of the night, as he had engaged in a viral exchange with Suns owner Mat Ishbia on social media weeks prior to the game. The 16-time All-Star’s departure is what led to Ishbia getting more personally involved with building the team’s culture.

Devin Booker remains a central piece of the Suns’ starting lineup. Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks, who were part of the blockbuster trade that sent Durant to Houston, are also key contributors for Phoenix.

Overall, the Rockets may have a chance to extend their NBA Cup hopes on Wednesday night. Having to face former teammates only adds another layer to the circumstances.

Although the NBA Cup has faced criticisms in its earliest years, it remains a top tournament to recognize the top teams during the early stretch of the season. Reflecting back on the reigning champion New York Knicks, hoisting the NBA Cup would be a significant boost of momentum for a Rockets team looking to elevate their profile as serious title contenders.