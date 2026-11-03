3 Takeaways from the Rockets 109-93 Win Over Boston

In a battle of one-loss teams, the Rockets improved to 7-1 for the first time in 12 years by beating the Boston Celtics 109-93 on Monday night.

Alperen Sengun led the way with 26 points for a Rockets offense that shot 54.4% from the field and 40% from behind the three-point line. On the other end of the floor, the Rockets held the Celtics to 38.6% and Jayson Tatum finished with just 19 points on 5 of 16 shooting.

Sengun dominates

After playing his worst game of the season on Saturday night against Oklahoma City, Sengun returned to his dominant self against the Celtics. The Rockets center finished with 26 points, 7 rebounds, and 10 assists while shooting 12 of 15 from the field.

Led by Sengun, the Rockets finished with 50 points in the paint against a Celtics defense that entered the game allowing 37.7 per game, second best in the NBA.

Sengun is now averaging 23.3 points per game this season, but more importantly, he is shooting 57.4% from the field, which is the best mark of his career.

The pesky Marcus Smart

For nine seasons, Smart annoyed opponents while wearing a Celtics jersey; on Monday the Celtics got a taste of their own medicine. Smart managed to make a positive impact on the game, despite missing his first seven field goal attempts. He grabbed four rebounds and dished out four assists in 20 minutes. He also got Jayson Tatum in foul trouble by drawing a pair of offensive fouls late in the third quarter.

“He brought a lot of juice and energy,” Udoka said. “Obviously, playing against his old team you know he wanted to go out there and prove it.”

Smart finally got shots to fall in the fourth quarter when he made back-to-back threes to help give the Rockets some separation leading to a celebration that will probably draw a fine. He finished with eight points on 2 of 10 shooting and seemed genuinely surprised he was a +5 when talking to the media postgame.

“You always want to do good against your former team, and showing that you still can go out there and do what you do,” Smart said. “Definitely felt good. Energy was there. They know what I can do, and reminded them again tonight.”

Smart wasn’t the only Rockets reserve guard to make an impact. Reed Sheppard, who was scoreless in eight minutes through the game’s first three quarters, scored eight points on three made shots in the fourth.

Nov 2, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) react after a play during the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A quiet Kevin Durant

If someone told you Kevin Durant played 33 minutes and only missed one field goal attempt how many points do you think he must’ve scored? 50? 60? More? On Monday against the Celtics Durant scored just 12 points despite playing 33 minutes and missing one shot from the field.

Durant finished 5 of 6 from the field and 2 of 3 from the free throw line. Monday was the first time he did not attempt a three-pointer since March 15, 2022, as a member of the Brooklyn Nets.

“I got to do a better job putting him in spots to avoid being double-teamed,” Udoka said. “I know he gets frustrated at times, but we got to stay the course and understand what's good for the team, but also keep him engaged and keep him moving.”

Durant only attempted one shot in 16 second half minutes. He’s attempted fewer than 10 shots in three of the last four games, and his 12 field goal attempts per game are four fewer than what he averaged last season.

He and Udoka had a spirited discussion during a timeout in the third quarter.

“If teams are going to deny him at half court, there are some counters,” Udoka said. “He gets the back door every now and then because of how they guard him, and so that was (the discussion) was about.

“I wanted movement. He was like, ‘They’re denying me, and let the other guys go to work,’ but it's finding that balance of still keeping him engaged, involved, and letting other guys be aggressive as well.”