Rockets greet Celtics squad missing a key starter in battle of 1-loss teams: Preview, Injuries, How to Watch

Game date, time and location: Monday, Nov. 2, 8:40 p.m. ET, Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

TV: Space City Home Network (Houston), NBC Sports Boston (Boston)

Radio: Sportstalk 790 AM (Houston), KWPN, WBZ-FM (Boston)

VITALS: The surging Boston Celtics come into H-Town to face a Rockets team that, like them, owns the second-best record in their conference. It’s too early to call it a Finals preview, but both teams play the type of defense that typically makes the difference in May and June and are off to fantastic starts.

Houston closed October with a 119-98 rout of the Thunder, holding an opponent to fewer than 100 points for the first time. That it was OKC was all the sweeter, even though the Thunder are incredibly depleted due to unfortunate injuries. Ime Udoka’s squad showed no mercy. Jabari Smith Jr. scored a game-high 30 points, matching his output from a season-opening win over Dallas.

The Celtics come off a win in Orlando on Sunday afternoon, surging ahead in the second quarter and not looking back in a 108-97 defeat. For Boston, it marked the second time it held an opponent under the century mark. Jayson Tatum led the way with 32 points as the Celtics picked up their first road win after losing their opener in Detroit 121-113.

Boston and Houston have split their meetings in each of the past two seasons and three of the last four. The Celtics have gotten the better of it since 2020-21, winning nine of 12. The most recent meeting back on Feb. 4 snapped a two game Houston win streak. Boston won 114-93 at Toyota Center, holding Kevin Durant to 15 points and getting 28 points and eight assists from Derrick Henry. Neither Tatum nor Jaylen Brown participated in that win. Boston leads Houston in the all-time regular-season series 99-58.

PROJECTED STARTERS

ROCKETS

F Kevin Durant

F Jabari Smith Jr.

C Alperen Sengun

G Marcus Smart

G Amen Thompson

CELTICS

F Hugo Gonzalez

F Jayson Tatum

C Mitchell Robinson

G Derrick White

G Jordan Walsh

INJURY REPORT

ROCKETS

G Reed Sheppard: Available, Lower Back Strain

C Steven Adams: Out, Right Soleus Strain

C Clint Capela: Out, Right Ankle Sprain

F Julian Phillips: Out, G League - Two-way

G/F Quadir Copeland: Out, G League - Two-way

CELTICS

G/F Paul George: Out, Rest

G Devin Carter: Out, Illness

Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook )

Spread: Rockets -4.5 (-114) Mavs +4.5 (-106)

Moneyline: Rockets -191, Thunder +160

Total points scored: 216.5 (Over -105, Under -115)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

"I thought (he) was a perfect fit who addresses a lot of what we were missing. I thought we lacked a little depth at point guard and he brings that defensive identity. We still have high-level defenders, but he brings that edge and toughness and tone-setting that Dillon (Brooks) brought to us before he left the building." - Rockets HC Ime Udoka on Marcus Smart’s addition

STORYLINES

Bosh sees something special in Houston's Sengun

Has VanVleet solved all point guard concerns?

Five biggest winners from Rockets' hot start