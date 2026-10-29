The Rockets are 5-0 for the first time since the 2014-15 season after Wednesday’s 132-100 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Houston was without three of its top-nine players, including Alperen Sengun, who missed his first game of the season with low back soreness.

A back-and-forth first quarter ended with the Rockets leading by two, but they outscored the Bucks 34-14 in the second quarter and never faced a serious threat to their lead. Six Rockets scored in double figures, led by Fred VanVleet’s 24 points.

Here are three takeaways from a businesslike performance in Milwaukee:

VanVleet erupts

VanVleet averaged 8.3 points per game on 32 percent shooting through the first three games of his return. He missed all three of his shots in a scoreless first quarter against the Bucks before finding his rhythm.

He scored six points in the final 6:25 of the second quarter before taking over in the third, when he poured in 15 points. VanVleet finished with 24 points, one shy of his total output through his first three games. He made half of his 14 field-goal attempts while adding six rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Clint Capela shines with Sengun out

With Sengun and Steven Adams sidelined, the Rockets inserted Tari Eason into the starting lineup and moved Jabari Smith Jr. to center. Capela, meanwhile, entered with the first wave of substitutions and made the most of his opportunity.

In 22 minutes, Capela finished with 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting, eight rebounds, three steals, two blocks and an assist. He even drew a charge on rookie Brayden Burries. The Rockets outscored Milwaukee by 23 points with Capela on the floor.

Capela played just 23 minutes through the first four games of the season. He likely won't be a major part of the rotation when Houston is healthy, but Wednesday was another reminder of his value when the Rockets need him.

Houston also used Jae’Sean Tate at center in the first quarter, while Oscar Tshiebwe made his Rockets debut. The former Kentucky star finished with seven points and five rebounds in 14 minutes.

Oct 28, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) attempts to dunks the ball against Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner (3) in the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A defensive clinic

The Rockets’ defense was even better than the 100 points Milwaukee scored might suggest. Houston held the Bucks to 21 points in the first quarter on 37.5 percent shooting before limiting them to 14 points on 6-of-24 shooting in the second.

Houston’s defensive intensity dipped after halftime, which can happen in a blowout, but the Rockets remained firmly in control over the final 24 minutes.

"Second quarter, third quarter, I think our defense was incredible," Rockets forward Kevin Durant said.

Milwaukee’s limited offensive options made Houston’s task easier, but the Rockets’ first-half performance was impressive given the absence of Sengun and Adams, two of their best rebounders. Houston limited the Bucks’ second-chance opportunities, allowing just six offensive rebounds on 33 missed shots.