Alperen Sengun Reveals Nickname for Fred VanVleet

The Houston Rockets picked up a 125-118 victory over the Utah Jazz in NBA Cup action. The Jazz had gained a double-digit lead by the later part of the third quarter, though Houston reestablished dominance in the final frame.

Fred VanVleet is credited with being a leader on the court, helping his teammates regroup and recover after poor shooting. During postgame media availability, Alperen Sengun shared a nickname for VanVleet.

"We call him admiral for a reason. He comes out there and wakes everybody up. Plays his (explicit) off and helps everybody."

VanVleet later reacted to Sengun’s comments.

“Admiral is crazy. That’s David Robinson. I don’t know if Alpy goes back that far in his basketball history. It’s some type of old joke there. I just feel old hearing that. I thought general was good enough but he took it a step further with admiral… This is the group. We’re in a fox hole together every day so to have that respect from the guys means the world to me.”

VanVleet contributed 17 points and three assists over 34 minutes. Meanwhile, Sengun nearly tied his career-best scoring performance with 43 points. Kevin Durant, Amen Thompson, and Jabari Smith Jr. made up the rest of Houston’s starting lineup.

The Admiral

The 32-year-old VanVleet is noted for his leadership skills, court vision, and defensive prowess. His return from a season-ending ACL injury has significantly helped the Rockets establish stability and depth within the backcourt, which was an area of concern the year prior.

Without the veteran guard, Houston finished with a 52-30 record and was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs. Amen Thompson took on point guard responsibilities, though the other options were limited for a playoff-hopeful team.

Although VanVleet’s scoring has dipped since his All-Star selection in 2022, his strengths have secured him a spot as the Rockets’ starting point guard. Sengun, Thompson, and Smith are expected to increase their presence on offense regardless, while Durant remains an elite scorer.

After VanVleet, Marcus Smart and Reed Sheppard are both capable guards from within the rotation. Smart is known for being a defensive specialist, while the third-year Sheppard has previously made his impact as a Sixth Man of the Year contender.

Overall, the Rockets have a lot of upsides heading into mid-November. VanVleet’s return to the court has contributed to a winning formula and changed the team’s dynamics for the better.