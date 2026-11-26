The Houston Rockets’ 116-104 victory over the Phoenix Suns was historic for multiple reasons. Rockets center Alperen Sengun recorded his 15th career triple-double, passing Basketball Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon for the second-most in the franchise’s history.

During a postgame interview, Sengun expressed that his goal is to pass former Rockets star James Harden in the coming years.

“I'm happy to put my name up there. I think I'm second after James Harden. I’m happy to be there. Hopefully, I’ll play with the Rockets long, long years and pass James Harden. That's going to be my next goal.”

Harden holds the top spot with 46 triple-doubles. He played in Houston from 2012 to 2021, notably winning the NBA’s MVP award in 2018.

Franchise Star

Following Harden’s departure from the Rockets, Houston went through a multi-season rebuilding period and has only recently started to reap the benefits of that process. Sengun has been front and center as one of Houston’s top developed talents.

Sengun was drafted with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, after the Oklahoma City Thunder traded his draft rights to the Rockets. Since then, the Turkey native has quickly become a regular starter for the organization.

This season, Sengun is averaging 22.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game. The two-time All-Star is leading Houston in each of the three categories. He has also made top-10 appearances on the NBA’s MVP Ladder.

Known as an elite playmaking center, Sengun has drawn comparisons to three-time MVP Nikola Jokic. In this regard, the 24-year-old’s recent triple-double statlines fit well into his strengths as a player.

When looking toward the Rockets’ future, Sengun has shown the most promise as a potential franchise superstar. He has made top-10 appearances on the NBA’s MVP Ladder during the early part of this season, and an All-NBA selection is within his range if he maintains his consistency.

Sengun is currently on a five-year, $185 million contract with the Rockets, which is set to end in 2030. There is no indication that Houston’s front office plans to move the young center any time soon.

Overall, the Rockets have one of the top developing cores in the league with Sengun, Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr., and Reed Sheppard. Sengun has continued to raise his career ceiling, which has greatly contributed to the team’s early success.